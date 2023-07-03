Joe Tippmann Adjusting to the Speed of the NFL

Tippmann, who sported a mullet the night he was drafted, was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. After playing 11 snaps at guard for the Badgers in 2020, Tippmann stepped into a full-time role at center as a sophomore and did not give up a sack while appearing in 687 snaps. Entering the 2022 season, Tippmann earned a spot on Bruce Feldman's annual Freaks Listafter a 635-pound back squat, 455-pound bench, 4.31 pro agility time and 1. 56 10-yard split.

"Center is kind of a unique position," said O-line coach Keith Carter. "They have to have great personality because they're kind of the glue of the offensive line, so they bring everybody together. So first and foremost, Joe is extremely personable and he's a guy that can rally the troops and bring everybody with him. He's very athletic, he's smart. So, I'm really excited for him and like all rookies — he's got a long way to go. But it's going to be really cool to see what happens when we put pads on and compete."

Tippmann will compete for the center spot with Connor McGovern and free-agent addition Wes Schweitzer. McGovern, the only Jet to play all 1,114 snaps last season and a fixture in the middle from 2020-22, and LG Laken Tomlinson stayed in Tippmann's ear during voluntary workouts.

"They really help to slow everything down and kind of tell me what I'm doing wrong and how I can fix it and how they kind of made the adjustment themselves," Tippmann said. "It's been really helpful."

At 6-6, Tippmann is a giant on the inside. But he was the first center selected in the draft because the unique skyscraper can bend and he's excellent on the move.

"I think I was with Max Unger in Seattle for two years, and Max (6-5, 305) was kind of a taller center," Carter said. "I think the truth is, at 6-6, it's kind of tall for center. But at the end of the day, you kind of know what your issues are and you've got to fight like crazy to get your pad level down and all those things. I think what makes him so special is he bends so well, and he moves so well. I wouldn't say it's as big of a hindrance as maybe it could be."

While McGovern and Tomlinson will continue to aid Tippmann, the Wisconsin product will compete to block for the Jets' new quarterback who was making history in Green Bay for most of the past two decades in Aaron Rodgers.