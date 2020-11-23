Joe Flacco: 'We Can Play With These Teams'

The Jets came out to start the second half and quickly covered 74 yards in 7 plays with Flacco connecting with Breshad Perriman on a 49-yard TD pass up the gut of the field. The drive took only 3:33 and drew the Jets within 11 points, 24-13.

The teams traded touchdowns later in the third quarter. But Jets' kicker Sam Ficken, back from a groin injury, missed his second extra point of the game after Frank Gore's short TD run left the Jets in a 12-point hole.

It seemed that every time Flacco and the Jets conjured a modest comeback, the Chargers, led by rookie QB Justin Herbert failed to fold, as Los Angeles has done several times this season.

Flacco finished the game 15 of 30 for 205 yards and 2 TDs. After his three starting wide receivers were held without a catch in the first half, Mims made 3 difficult catches to lead the Jets with 71 yards, Perriman had 2 for 54 yards (including a long of 49 yards for the TD), while TE Chris Herndon saw some daylight with 2 grabs for 32 yards (including a nice catch for a 26-yard gain).

"I think these ones [the last two games] definitely show we can play with these teams," Flacco said. "If our confidence is lacking, it's tough for it not to be, we have to find ways to keep ourselves going. You can see we should have no lack of confidence that we can compete to win these games. You have to have the mindset from the first whistle and believe it can be done. We have things to build off, but at some point have to make sure we make it happen."