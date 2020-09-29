Joe Flacco on Sam Darnold: 'He's Really Talented'

In his 13th NFL season, Flacco (who will wear jersey No. 5) has amassed 40,067 regular-season passing yards with 218 TDs and 141 INTs. Traded to Denver after the 2018 season, Flacco passed for 1,822 yards and 6 TDs in his eight games with the Broncos. He was released after he failed a physical, signing with the Jets as a free agent.

He said he is itching to get back into action. "To be honest, I've been jealous," he said. "Most of the guys are going out and practicing. It's tough when you're so close, but can't get out there. I'm just itching to get out there and get me some sort of football."

As a veteran quarterback with a proven track record in the league, Flacco is well-acquainted with the ups and downs that go with being the quarterback -- for any team.

"You can only do so much," he said. "The biggest thing is taking it one play at a time, focus on the little things. You can't pay attention to the big picture of it all. There are things we can do in our whole life to play successful football. It's been tough, but he's [Darnold] doing an awesome job keeping his head and transferring that. I like where he's at right now.

"Listen, when you get down in a football game, if you're out on the schoolyard you go out there and flick it around and whatever happens happens. In this league, things tend to be a little different. You have to take it play by play and not look at the big picture. Go slow with details. That's hard."

Though Flacco admitted to being itchy to at least dress for Thursday's game, he's experienced enough to realize that what he wants and what's probable may not jibe.