Joe Flacco Has 'Fun' Time Leading Jets' First Offense Against Atlanta

Nobody doubted it would be any other way for No. 19, adapting at age 37 to another stint as a starter.

"To survive, you've got to evolve your game and find ways to maximize who you are at that moment," head coach Robert Saleh said. "Joe has a wealth of experience. You could argue his best year came in this type of a system back in '14 or whenever it was. He has a very calming effect in the huddle, great command at the line. I'm really excited to have him."

So are the young Jets, who agree with the coach's description of the calming influence of a big cup of Joe.

"He's just very calm and nonchalant," said Moore. "A lot of quarterbacks are maybe very energetic. He's just very controlled, calm. Having him adds swag to it. I'm grateful, for sure."

Flacco told a story about meeting LB Ray Lewis and S Ed Reed for the first time after he joined the Ravens in 2008.

"It's funny — those guys were just next level," Flacco recalled. "It's just different. You grew up watching them. And I'll never forget the first time Ray said something to me, or the first time I touched Ray's shoulder, just dapping him up, and it was like the hardest surface I've ever touched in my life."

Moore and his skill-position mates weren't reaching out and touching Flacco like he was a rock idol, yet the second-year wideout echoed some of his QB's words: "I've watched him my whole life. When he got here [last midseason], I was kind of amazed it was him. You hear some of the guys on the sideline say, 'Man, that's Joe Flacco.' "

