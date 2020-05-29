Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Joe Flacco, even midway through last season with Denver, has been a 12-year NFL starting quarterback, a six-time playoff QB and a Super Bowl winner and MVP. Now he's continuing his rehab after neck surgery and trying to pick up the Jets offense with an eye toward being a backup and helping a younger starter, Sam Darnold, to continue his progress in the pros.

The two existences are worlds apart and how Flacco is dealing with the sudden change in football fortunes was one of the questions revisited in a conference call with Jets reporters. Typically, Flacco had some thoughtful riffs for the writers on how he's approaching things now in his 13th year as a pro.

"I obviously still believe I'm a starting quarterback. You never know what three years down the line is going to look like," Flacco said. "So I still have that confidence and the want-to to do that. But at this moment, that's not my role. My role is to help the team get better and to help a young quarterback see things as clearly as possible and help him on his journey to being a longtime NFL quarterback."

His new role was thrust on him, he explained, because of the injury he sustained right around the midpoint of his first and only season with the Broncos, after his long and distinguished career with the Ravens. He was asked if the injury even had him contemplating retirement.

"No. ... Well, sometimes it's not your decision," he said. "But not playing was never one of my choices. It was a tough decision for me to get surgery or not to get surgery in one respect, because I just didn't have a ton of symptoms telling me, hey, you need to get surgery.

"But when it became evident that I probably wasn't going to play football again unless I did get something done and a team that signed me could feel comfortable that when I was ready to go out on the field, I was going to stay healthy at least in terms of this area, it became very clear this is what I had to do.