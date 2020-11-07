Joe Flacco Expected to Start for Injured Sam Darnold vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football

Nov 07, 2020 at 04:53 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZP_1589-flacco-thumb

Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback for the Jets Monday night when they host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

Sam Darnold had hoped to make his seventh start this season, but he was listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury. Last week against the Chiefs, Darnold reaggravated his shoulder injury that caused him to miss two games earlier this season. He did not practice Thursday, was limited in Friday's session and did not practice again Saturday.

"He tried to go yesterday and I think it started out okay," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "Obviously he was going to do everything he could to be able to go for this game. As practice went on, he felt like there were some throws he wasn't comfortable with that when he threw them, he didn't feel like he had the right velocity he wanted on the ball whether it was the arc and pace he was looking to get. It didn't occur the way he wanted to.

"It was more him communicating to us that it didn't feel the way he felt it should. I'm glad he did that, that's what I think we needed, that communication back. I know it's devastating for him because he wasn't able to throw the ball he feels he needs to."

In Flacco's two starts for the Green & White this season, he completed 51.9% of his passes and thrown for 397 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He took all the first-team reps Thursday and about half of the reps Friday before taking all the reps Saturday.

"I'm definitely a lot more [comfortable in the offense] than I was a few weeks ago when I was getting my first start or even when I had to get in there against the Broncos," Flacco said. "I feel comfortable with all the guys, I feel comfortable being in the huddle. Just in terms of me feeling comfortable with the game overall, I've gotten out there, I've played again. I've gotten my feet wet and all those kind of things. I feel really good going into the game."

Full Health at WRs
For the first time this season, the Jets could have their projected starting WRs – Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder on the field together. Perriman cleared concussion protocol Saturday and Crowder (groin) said he feels confident to play for Monday's game after each missed last week's game against the Chiefs.

"Hopefully I can [provide a spark]," Crowder said. "That's what I always try to do each time I'm on the field, just try to be some type of playmaker out there to help the offense as much as I can. That's the plan. I feel good going into Monday night, everything feels good. I want to go out there and make some plays and help put in position."

Perriman added: "I think it's going to be fun. We've all been waiting for this moment to all get out there at the same time. It's finally about to happen. Now we're just going to go out there and have fun."

Mims has started the last two games after missing the first six with a hamstring injury. He led the Jets in receiving yards in each game. He has 6 receptions for 84 yards (14.0 avg) , including an impressive 27-yard catch on the sideline last week at Kansas City. Gase said he wants to see Mims' knowledge of the game grow each time he's on the field.

"I think that's really where we have to make some strides there," he said. "Hearing the call and that picture pops in, you go to where you need to go, you know the adjustments and stuff like that. We just have to keep working through all that stuff. That's part of the growth process. He's working hard to try to get there as quickly as possible."

He added: "We have to find ways to give him opportunities and see what he can do. It won't all be good, but we can live with that. We have to keep trying to figure out what are all the things he can do and once we get through all that and know what he does really well, try and emphasize those things."

The Best Practice Photos from Patriots Week

See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to Monday Night Football Against the Patriots

E_SZ1_0199-thumb
1 / 41
E_SZ1_1317
2 / 41
E_SZ1_1112
3 / 41
E_SZ1_1603
4 / 41
E_SZ1_0108
5 / 41
E_SZ1_1360
6 / 41
E_SZ1_1438
7 / 41
E_SZ1_1489
8 / 41
E_SZ1_1306
9 / 41
E_SZ1_1191
10 / 41
E_SZ1_1358
11 / 41
E_SZ1_1270
12 / 41
E_SZ1_1052
13 / 41
E_SZ1_1091
14 / 41
E_SZ1_1239
15 / 41
E_SZ1_1207
16 / 41
E_SZ1_1096
17 / 41
E_SZ1_0915
18 / 41
E_SZ1_0881
19 / 41
E_SZ1_0989
20 / 41
E_SZ2_4607
21 / 41
E_SZ1_0545
22 / 41
E_SZ2_4577
23 / 41
E_SZ1_0832
24 / 41
E_SZ1_0690
25 / 41
E_SZ1_0714
26 / 41
E_SZ1_0654
27 / 41
E_SZ1_0773
28 / 41
E_SZ1_0503
29 / 41
E_SZ1_0499
30 / 41
E_SZ1_0571
31 / 41
E_SZ1_0478
32 / 41
E_SZ1_0456
33 / 41
E_SZ1_0483
34 / 41
E_SZ1_0016
35 / 41
E_SZ1_0271
36 / 41
E_SZ1_0359
37 / 41
E_SZ1_0259
38 / 41
E_SZ1_0342
39 / 41
E_SZ1_0254
40 / 41
E_SZ1_0233
41 / 41

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Inside LBs
The Jets lost a starting inside linebacker when they traded Avery Williamson to the Steelers. Blake Cashman, who started Week 1 at ILB and played in 7 games last season, is out for Monday's game (hamstrings). Harvey Langi took over after Cashman sustained a groin injury against Buffalo in the season opener. Langi could be in line again to play alongside Neville Hewitt.

"Whoever I'm in there with, as long as we talk and we're on the same page, we'll have success," said Hewitt, who leads the Green & White with 67 tackles. "But whenever things get gray or anything and we don't communicate, that's when the offense will take advantage of us. As long as we continue to talk and point out things that we see and the alerts we see and be ahead of the play, we'll be fine."

Patrick Onwuasor, who signed with the Jets in the offseason and has yet to play for the Green & White because of a knee injury he sustained in training camp, could be activated off injured reserve for Week 9 against the Patriots.

"We're working through that and seeing if we have an opportunity for this week," Gase said. He added: "We're pretty thin. We have to be able to crosstrain some guys. Harvey has been working on that since training camp, so we have to have him ready to go. We have to kind of see where some of these other guys are health-wise and have to be ready to go little with smaller guys."

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Saturday

QB Sam Darnold Doubtful; Joe Flacco Expected to Start vs. New England on Monday Night Football
news

Inside the Numbers: Jets WR Jamison Crowder Still Streaking

His 100-Yard Stretch Ended but He Can Still Extend Some More Remarkable Pass-Catching Skeins
news

Jets Release CB Quincy Wilson

Former Second-Round Pick Played 3 Games in 2020
news

Sam Darnold: 'I'm Taking it Day-By-Day'

Jets' QB Tested Sore Shoulder in Practice on Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Friday

QB Sam Darnold and WR Jamison Crowder Back to Limited Status at Practice
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Patriots

Cam Newton Leads the Charge on the Ground for New England; CB Stephon Gilmore Could Miss Second Straight Game 
news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton Really Starting to Throw His Weight Around

HC Adam Gase & Fans Are Enjoying His Highlight Reel Plays Midway Through His Rookie Season
news

Denzel Mims: 'I Have a Lot to Learn' 

Jets' Rookie WR Has Given a Teasing Glimpse of What He's Capable Of
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, QB Sam Darnold & DL Quinnen Williams All DNP; WR Breshad Perriman Limited on Thursday
news

GM Joe Douglas Praises Jets' Young Players

Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, Quinnen Williams Are Making an Impact in 2020 
news

Where Are They Now: Drew Coleman

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from TCU

Advertising