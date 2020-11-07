Joe Flacco Expected to Start for Injured Sam Darnold vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football

Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback for the Jets Monday night when they host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Sam Darnold had hoped to make his seventh start this season, but he was listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury. Last week against the Chiefs, Darnold reaggravated his shoulder injury that caused him to miss two games earlier this season. He did not practice Thursday, was limited in Friday's session and did not practice again Saturday.
"He tried to go yesterday and I think it started out okay," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "Obviously he was going to do everything he could to be able to go for this game. As practice went on, he felt like there were some throws he wasn't comfortable with that when he threw them, he didn't feel like he had the right velocity he wanted on the ball whether it was the arc and pace he was looking to get. It didn't occur the way he wanted to.
"It was more him communicating to us that it didn't feel the way he felt it should. I'm glad he did that, that's what I think we needed, that communication back. I know it's devastating for him because he wasn't able to throw the ball he feels he needs to."
In Flacco's two starts for the Green & White this season, he completed 51.9% of his passes and thrown for 397 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He took all the first-team reps Thursday and about half of the reps Friday before taking all the reps Saturday.
"I'm definitely a lot more [comfortable in the offense] than I was a few weeks ago when I was getting my first start or even when I had to get in there against the Broncos," Flacco said. "I feel comfortable with all the guys, I feel comfortable being in the huddle. Just in terms of me feeling comfortable with the game overall, I've gotten out there, I've played again. I've gotten my feet wet and all those kind of things. I feel really good going into the game."
Full Health at WRs
For the first time this season, the Jets could have their projected starting WRs – Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder on the field together. Perriman cleared concussion protocol Saturday and Crowder (groin) said he feels confident to play for Monday's game after each missed last week's game against the Chiefs.
"Hopefully I can [provide a spark]," Crowder said. "That's what I always try to do each time I'm on the field, just try to be some type of playmaker out there to help the offense as much as I can. That's the plan. I feel good going into Monday night, everything feels good. I want to go out there and make some plays and help put in position."
Perriman added: "I think it's going to be fun. We've all been waiting for this moment to all get out there at the same time. It's finally about to happen. Now we're just going to go out there and have fun."
Mims has started the last two games after missing the first six with a hamstring injury. He led the Jets in receiving yards in each game. He has 6 receptions for 84 yards (14.0 avg) , including an impressive 27-yard catch on the sideline last week at Kansas City. Gase said he wants to see Mims' knowledge of the game grow each time he's on the field.
"I think that's really where we have to make some strides there," he said. "Hearing the call and that picture pops in, you go to where you need to go, you know the adjustments and stuff like that. We just have to keep working through all that stuff. That's part of the growth process. He's working hard to try to get there as quickly as possible."
He added: "We have to find ways to give him opportunities and see what he can do. It won't all be good, but we can live with that. We have to keep trying to figure out what are all the things he can do and once we get through all that and know what he does really well, try and emphasize those things."
See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to Monday Night Football Against the Patriots
Advertising
Inside LBs
The Jets lost a starting inside linebacker when they traded Avery Williamson to the Steelers. Blake Cashman, who started Week 1 at ILB and played in 7 games last season, is out for Monday's game (hamstrings). Harvey Langi took over after Cashman sustained a groin injury against Buffalo in the season opener. Langi could be in line again to play alongside Neville Hewitt.
"Whoever I'm in there with, as long as we talk and we're on the same page, we'll have success," said Hewitt, who leads the Green & White with 67 tackles. "But whenever things get gray or anything and we don't communicate, that's when the offense will take advantage of us. As long as we continue to talk and point out things that we see and the alerts we see and be ahead of the play, we'll be fine."
Patrick Onwuasor, who signed with the Jets in the offseason and has yet to play for the Green & White because of a knee injury he sustained in training camp, could be activated off injured reserve for Week 9 against the Patriots.
"We're working through that and seeing if we have an opportunity for this week," Gase said. He added: "We're pretty thin. We have to be able to crosstrain some guys. Harvey has been working on that since training camp, so we have to have him ready to go. We have to kind of see where some of these other guys are health-wise and have to be ready to go little with smaller guys."