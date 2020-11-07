Joe Flacco Expected to Start for Injured Sam Darnold vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football

Full Health at WRs

For the first time this season, the Jets could have their projected starting WRs – Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder on the field together. Perriman cleared concussion protocol Saturday and Crowder (groin) said he feels confident to play for Monday's game after each missed last week's game against the Chiefs.

"Hopefully I can [provide a spark]," Crowder said. "That's what I always try to do each time I'm on the field, just try to be some type of playmaker out there to help the offense as much as I can. That's the plan. I feel good going into Monday night, everything feels good. I want to go out there and make some plays and help put in position."

Perriman added: "I think it's going to be fun. We've all been waiting for this moment to all get out there at the same time. It's finally about to happen. Now we're just going to go out there and have fun."

Mims has started the last two games after missing the first six with a hamstring injury. He led the Jets in receiving yards in each game. He has 6 receptions for 84 yards (14.0 avg) , including an impressive 27-yard catch on the sideline last week at Kansas City. Gase said he wants to see Mims' knowledge of the game grow each time he's on the field.

"I think that's really where we have to make some strides there," he said. "Hearing the call and that picture pops in, you go to where you need to go, you know the adjustments and stuff like that. We just have to keep working through all that stuff. That's part of the growth process. He's working hard to try to get there as quickly as possible."