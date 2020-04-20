Joe Douglas: Plan Is for Jamal Adams 'to Be Here Long-Term'

It's the time of year for NFL general managers to engage with their teams' reporters in the dance known as the predraft news conference. But Joe Douglas, while participating in his first such event as an NFL GM since being hired by the Jets last June, didn't have to be told that in addition to draft questions, he might get some inquiries into other topics of interest to reporters and fans.

In the Jets' case, Douglas fielded a half-dozen questions about Jamal Adams, who a reporter characterized as being "not pleased" with his contract situation on his social media platforms.

Douglas said nothing has changed on the Adams front since he last spoke about it three weeks ago.

"I've made it known that ... the plan would be for Jamal to be here long-term," Douglas said. "I've also made it known that I have to do what's in the best interests of this team. And if other teams call and talk about players, I'll listen. Going into this draft, my intent isn't to move any players, but if a team calls, we're going to have conversations."

When it was suggested that the GM was "hedging" his bets with those twin approaches, he politely disagreed.

"I don't view it as hedging," he said. "I view it as doing my job."

Douglas repeated his views a few more times on the qualities and quantities that Adams has brought to the Green & White since arriving as their first-round pick out of LSU in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's set to enter his fourth Jets season coming off a career year by a number of measures, then playing in his second Pro Bowl and being named to his first All-Pro first-team berth.