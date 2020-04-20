Joe Douglas: Plan Is for Jamal Adams 'to Be Here Long-Term'

Apr 20, 2020 at 03:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ4_0565-adams-thumb

It's the time of year for NFL general managers to engage with their teams' reporters in the dance known as the predraft news conference. But Joe Douglas, while participating in his first such event as an NFL GM since being hired by the Jets last June, didn't have to be told that in addition to draft questions, he might get some inquiries into other topics of interest to reporters and fans.

In the Jets' case, Douglas fielded a half-dozen questions about Jamal Adams, who a reporter characterized as being "not pleased" with his contract situation on his social media platforms.

Douglas said nothing has changed on the Adams front since he last spoke about it three weeks ago.

"I've made it known that ... the plan would be for Jamal to be here long-term," Douglas said. "I've also made it known that I have to do what's in the best interests of this team. And if other teams call and talk about players, I'll listen. Going into this draft, my intent isn't to move any players, but if a team calls, we're going to have conversations."

When it was suggested that the GM was "hedging" his bets with those twin approaches, he politely disagreed.

"I don't view it as hedging," he said. "I view it as doing my job."

Douglas repeated his views a few more times on the qualities and quantities that Adams has brought to the Green & White since arriving as their first-round pick out of LSU in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's set to enter his fourth Jets season coming off a career year by a number of measures, then playing in his second Pro Bowl and being named to his first All-Pro first-team berth.

"I think once we've gotten through free agency and the draft, I think our next step's going to be to get together as a group, and the plan is going to be to connect with Jamal at some point after the draft," Douglas said. He added in response to another question, "Jamal's an unbelievable young player and again, our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time."

Related Content

news

Jets-Browns Game Preview | 4 Focal Points for 1st Road Game at Cleveland

Green & White, Wily Vets Like Flacco and Rookies Like Gardner, Wilson & Hall, Seek to Play 'Better, Faster' in Game 2

news

What Is The Roadmap for a Jets Victory in Cleveland?

Browns RB Nick Chubb Ran for 141 Yards in Week 1; Myles Garrett Had 2 Sacks

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Go on the Road to Tackle the Browns

Getting the Ball in Their Playmakers' Hands, Keeping a Lid on Cleveland's Ground Game Will Be Keys to Victory

news

3 Things to Know | Week 2 Jets at Browns

Green & White Defense Focusing on RB Nick Chubb; DE Myles Garrett Had 2 Sacks in Week 1 at Panthers

news

Jets Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah a Game-Time Decision; S Jordan Whitehead Will Try to Play vs. Browns

Mike LaFleur Preparing for Top-5 Defensive Front; Brant Boyer Not Concerned About Missed FG

news

Jets Elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah from Practice Squad

Both Players Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Browns

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Draft Class Showed Flashes in Opener

6 Drafted Rookies Who Played vs. Ravens Gave the Promise of More Big Plays to Come

news

Jets RB Michael Carter Impressed with the Mindset of Rookies Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson

Second-Year RB Loved The "Receipts" Message from HC Robert Saleh

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Friday

TE C.J. Uzomah (Hamstring) Is Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game

news

Mike LaFleur Tries to Untangle Web of Pass/Run Balance in Time for Cleveland

TEs Will See the Ball More as Will Other Skill Players if Jets Can 'Switch It Up' & Keep Browns 'Honest'

news

Jets Rookie RT Max Mitchell Off to a 'Solid' Start

HC Robert Saleh: He's Going to Be a Very Good Tackle for a Very Long Time

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Browns - Thursday

John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Whitehead Limited After a DNP on Wednesday

Advertising