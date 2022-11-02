Joe Douglas on Trade Deadline: These Were the Right Two Moves for Us

One week after trading for RB James Robinson, Jets GM Joe Douglas made another move roughly 30 minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline at 4:00 PM. He sent DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

"Obviously tough to say goodbye to Jacob because he came in here and he's a pro's pro," Douglas said. "He did everything the right way. Valued member of the team. Ultimately, we felt it was good value for us with the depth that we have in the D-end room. It was an opportunity to add some flexibility moving forward with a higher draft pick and get some of these guys a few more reps in games moving forward."

Martin, in his first season with the Green & White, had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 8 games.

Robinson, who played 35 games (32 starts) with Jacksonville in two seasons, made his debut with the Jets against New England (5 att, 17 yards) days after being traded.

"We felt that was a good opportunity to add a really good football player, really good person to our locker room," Douglas said. "When we found out we were going to be without Breece [Hall] for the rest of the season, we decided to canvas the league and decide what opportunities were available. Felt really good about bringing in the person and player of James' caliber."