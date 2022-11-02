Joe Douglas on Trade Deadline: These Were the Right Two Moves for Us

One week after trading for RB James Robinson, Jets GM Joe Douglas made another move roughly 30 minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline at 4:00 PM. He sent DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.
"Obviously tough to say goodbye to Jacob because he came in here and he's a pro's pro," Douglas said. "He did everything the right way. Valued member of the team. Ultimately, we felt it was good value for us with the depth that we have in the D-end room. It was an opportunity to add some flexibility moving forward with a higher draft pick and get some of these guys a few more reps in games moving forward."
Martin, in his first season with the Green & White, had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 8 games.
Robinson, who played 35 games (32 starts) with Jacksonville in two seasons, made his debut with the Jets against New England (5 att, 17 yards) days after being traded.
"We felt that was a good opportunity to add a really good football player, really good person to our locker room," Douglas said. "When we found out we were going to be without Breece [Hall] for the rest of the season, we decided to canvas the league and decide what opportunities were available. Felt really good about bringing in the person and player of James' caliber."
Douglas added of his mindset at the deadline: "You're looking for opportunity … Each year is different, but for us, just canvasing the market, canvasing the league, we felt like these were the two right moves for us."
The Green & White made the two traded, but they also held on to a pair of wide receivers -- Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims -- who requested trades at different times. Douglas said each situation is mutually exclusive.
Moore, who led the team with 538 receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, has 16 receptions for 203 yards in 8 games. Douglas said the Jets received calls on Moore, but he "was always going to be a New York Jet."
"We love Elijah," Douglas said. "We all stood on the table to take him high in the second round last year and we think the world of him. Obviously we're a football family and any time there's an issue, we'd like to handle that in-house. I was able to have a really good 1-on-1 conversation with Elijah and we think the world of him. We think he has a bright future as a New York Jet."
Denzel Mims, a second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, was inactive the first six games this season. In Weeks 7 and 8, Mims helped spring Hall's 62-yard touchdown run against the Broncos with a key block and had a 63-yard catch-and-run against the Patriots that help set up TE Tyler Conklin's second score of the game.
"I think you've seen some of Denzel's work pay off [Sunday] in the Patriots game making some plays," Douglas said.
He added: "I talked about it regarding Elijah, we think the world of both of these guys. We love them here in New York."