Joe Douglas on Imminent Deal for Aaron Rodgers: 'Historic Trade for This Franchise'

At Tuesday's pre-draft newser, Jets general manager Joe Douglas offered the proviso that "we're still working through some details" on a trade that will send Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers to the Green & White. But Douglas was happy to talk about the Jets' and Packers' "agreement in principle" to complete the still slightly surreal deal — what the GM termed "a historic trade for this franchise" — of Rodgers to the Green & White.

"You never want to get too far ahead of yourself," Douglas said about when he thought Rodgers-to-the-Jets could and would get done. "Really, you felt honored back a few weeks ago when Aaron said he wanted to be a New York Jet. You felt honored, you felt good. That's what Robert [Saleh] has been able to do here so that a player like Aaron Rodgers wants to be here."

After on-again-off-again trade talks with the Packers, the two sides got back together early this week and the pieces began falling into place — the switching of first-round picks, of fifth- and sixth-rounders, and of the Jets yielding two second-rounders, with next year's two becoming a one based on Rodgers' playtime. And the momentum toward an agreement grew.