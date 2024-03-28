 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets GM Joe Douglas: No. 1 Goal Was to Fortify Offensive Line

Green & White Added Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson in 5-Day Span

Mar 28, 2024 at 08:20 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

032624-ol-additions
Associated Press

After playing 13 offensive line combinations last season, Jets GM Joe Douglas swiftly retooled the group with three additions in five days once the league's negotiating window opened March 11.

"I think the primary objective this offseason was fortifying the offensive line," Douglas told reporters Monday at the NFL League Meetings in Orlando. "I think that was goal one. I feel good about what we were able to accomplish there and a few of the other objectives leading into the offseason, but still a lot ahead."

Douglas first signed LG John Simpson, whom he described as a "big, explosive guy who loves football" before he traded for Simpson's teammate, RT Morgan Moses, who played with the Jets in 2021. Douglas later reeled in a big fish in eight-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith.

"From a mental makeup standpoint, really excited about the group," HC Robert Saleh said. "We know Morgan, he's a warrior. We will get to know Tyron as we go, but when he is on the field, he is pretty darn good and John Simpson, I mean he's a war daddy, so we're excited to get him in the building also."

Smith, 33, is an All-Pro player when healthy, but he hasn't played a full season since 2015. Moses, 33, played through a torn pec last season (he started 14 games) and underwent surgery about two months ago. Douglas could continue to add linemen throughout the offseason, but Saleh is confident in the backups that include Carter Warren and Max Mitchell.

"Because of all the injuries [last season], a lot of guys got a lot of playing time that weren't expected to, so we feel really good about the guys who played a year ago as part of building our depth," Saleh said. "They still have room to grow into even better football players, so we feel really good about the depth of our offensive line. You're not just going to throw those guys away. They are part of something last year and continue to work with those guys, continue to help them build."

Warren, a fourth-round pick out of Pitt in 2023, started five games as a rookie and took 403 snaps after missing OTAs and nearly all of training camp with an injury.

"I thought he did an admirable job," Saleh said. "I'm not going to say it was perfect, but you see signs of his footwork, his strength. You feel like if he could just put it in an offseason, stay healthy and get stronger, he will take another jump. So there's a lot of promise in that individual. Like his mental makeup, his mindset, so there is hope with a strong offseason he could do something."

Gallery | Jets 2024 Free Agency Additions in Photos

See photos of all of the Jets 2024 free agency additions throughout their careers.

williams-thumb
1 / 38
Associated Press
tyron smith (1)
2 / 38
Associated Press
simpson (1)
3 / 38
Associated Press
tyrod taylor (1)
4 / 38
Associated Press
moses (1)
5 / 38
Associated Press
williams (1)
6 / 38
Associated Press
fotu (1)
7 / 38
Associated Press
clark (1)
8 / 38
Associated Press
yeboah (1)
9 / 38
isaiah oliver (1)
10 / 38
Associated Press
kinlaw (1)
11 / 38
Associated Press
morstead (1)
12 / 38
zuerlein (1)
13 / 38
hanson (1)
14 / 38
Associated Press
fotu (2)
15 / 38
Associated Press
tyron smith (2)
16 / 38
Associated Press
williams (2)
17 / 38
Associated Press
zuerlein (2)
18 / 38
yeboah (2)
19 / 38
tyrod taylor (2)
20 / 38
Associated Press
simpson (2)
21 / 38
Associated Press
kinlaw (2)
22 / 38
Associated Press
clark (2)
23 / 38
Associated Press
moses (2)
24 / 38
Associated Press
isaiah oliver (2)
25 / 38
Associated Press
morstead (3)
26 / 38
hanson (2)
27 / 38
Associated Press
kinlaw (3)
28 / 38
Associated Press
moses (3)
29 / 38
Associated Press
tyron smith (3)
30 / 38
Associated Press
isaiah oliver (3)
31 / 38
Associated Press
clark (3)
32 / 38
Associated Press
simpson (3)
33 / 38
Associated Press
fotu (3)
34 / 38
Associated Press
tyrod taylor (3)
35 / 38
Associated Press
williams (4)
36 / 38
Associated Press
JB3_0608
37 / 38
JB1_4877
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

When asked how beneficial it is that Warren can learn from Smith, he added: "Significant. They're both made up the same way. They've got tremendous length."

Douglas will always look to add offensive linemen. He's drafted at least one OL in each of his four drafts as general manager, including two first-round picks (Mekhi Becton in 2020 and Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021). This year's draft crop is rich at tackle. With the No. 10 overall pick, one of the top tackle prospects could be available for Douglas, if he chooses to go in that direction.

"I think this is an unbelievable O-line class," Douglas said. "It's an unbelievable class at quite a few positions, but I think where we're at now, we have great flexibility to go in any direction that we see is best for us moving forward. I think it opens the door to a lot of possibilities at 10."

Related Content

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Gets Edg-y with Bryce Huff's Departure, Jadeveon Clowney's Visit

Green & White D-Line Will Have Some Personnel Changes but Should Again Be a Pillar for the Defense
news

Examining 2 Big NFL Rule Changes: Reimagining Kickoffs, Removing Hip-Drop Tackles

Owners Vote for Excitement in Returning KO Returns to the Game, Player Safety in Banning Defensive Technique
news

Jets Staffers Frank Ramos, Bill Hampton Sr. to Receive Hall of Fame's Awards of Excellence

Ramos, 85, and Hampton, Posthumously, Will Be Honored at Events in Canton in Late June
news

What Did GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh Say About the Jets' Roster Signings?

Key Additions in the Trenches, at Backup QB and Wide Receiver
news

DL Jalyn Holmes Re-Signs with Jets

Vikings' Former Draft Pick Returns for Second Season With the Green & White
news

Robert Saleh Provides Injury Update on New Jets WR Mike Williams

Chargers' Former Wideout Is Expected to Be Healthy for Week 1
news

Where Do Zach Wilson Trade Talks Stand?

Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'We Will Do What Is Right for the Team'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'We Have Great Flexibility to Go Any Direction' in the NFL Draft 

Adds That He Expects Aaron Rodgers to Be Back for a Portion of OTAs
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: Lessons Learned from '23, Some Different Approaches in '24

Head Coach 'Excited' by Free Agency Class: 'Still a Lot of Things We Need to Accomplish, but Good So Far'
news

HC Robert Saleh 'Fully Anticipating' Aaron Rodgers to be Ready for Spring Practices

Future Hall of Fame QB Working Out and Rehabbing in California in Preparation for OTAs
news

Jets Awarded Rights to Build Global Brand in Ireland

Jets to Expand Brand and Activities for Ireland as part of NFL's 'Global Markets Program', In Addition to the United Kingdom
Advertising