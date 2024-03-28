Jets GM Joe Douglas: No. 1 Goal Was to Fortify Offensive Line

Smith, 33, is an All-Pro player when healthy, but he hasn't played a full season since 2015. Moses, 33, played through a torn pec last season (he started 14 games) and underwent surgery about two months ago. Douglas could continue to add linemen throughout the offseason, but Saleh is confident in the backups that include Carter Warren and Max Mitchell.

"Because of all the injuries [last season], a lot of guys got a lot of playing time that weren't expected to, so we feel really good about the guys who played a year ago as part of building our depth," Saleh said. "They still have room to grow into even better football players, so we feel really good about the depth of our offensive line. You're not just going to throw those guys away. They are part of something last year and continue to work with those guys, continue to help them build."

Warren, a fourth-round pick out of Pitt in 2023, started five games as a rookie and took 403 snaps after missing OTAs and nearly all of training camp with an injury.