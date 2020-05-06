Wednesday, May 06, 2020 08:15 AM

Joe Douglas' In-Draft Trades Land on ESPN's Top 5 Best of 2020 Draft 

Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_SZP20685-douglas-thumb

Joe Douglas had zero restrictions when it came to making trades during the 2020 NFL Draft and adding value to the Jets roster. In fact, the first-year GM gave up three picks to bring back six picks and players in exchange, marking one of the few times in Jets draft history that the team received more than three players in specific draft-day trades.

Although Douglas turned an original eight picks into 11 picks/players, it's sometimes difficult to measure the value of those moves until a few years in when production has been recorded. However, ESPN's Seth Walder and company used the Jimmy Johnson draft value chart and Pro Football Reference's Approximate Value list to rank the top five best in-draft trades of this year, with two of Douglas' big moves landing on the list.

The first trade that made the top five was with Seattle, when the Jets moved down from No. 48 to acquire Nos. 59 and101. This move was rated the fourth best trade in this year's draft — according to ESPN — because Douglas not only locked up a "free pick" but also managed to fill a big hole and snag a top WR in Baylor's Denzel Mims.

"When we were getting closer to 48, we had a strong group of players, not only wide receivers, but other positions [on their board]," Douglas said of the Jets' first trade. "Moving back to 59, you may lose a few but there were still going to be enough players that you're excited about. So, we felt that it wasn't too far to move back and wait a little bit and get it done with John [GM John Schneider] in Seattle."

It doesn't stop there, though. After receiving the 101st pick from the Seahawks, Douglas then leveraged that pick to strike a deal with their in-division rivals, the Patriots, sending that late third-round pick in exchange for Nos. 121 and 125 and a sixth-round pick in 2021. Coincidentally, that sixth-round pick came full circle as it was originally the one that the Jets sent to New England last September for WR Demaryius Thomas, which was the first time in nearly 20 years the Jets and Patriots had agreed on a deal.

This trade was rated the fifth-best in-draft trade for 2020 by ESPN.

"Giving that free value to a divisional rival seems like an odd choice, and including a future pick seems like an odd choice," said ESPN's Seth Walder. "In the end, the Patriots paid a pretty hefty price for the right to select tight end Dalton Keene."

At the end of the day, there will be many differing opinions on how Jets GM Joe Douglas handled his first draft. But after assessing the amount of picks he entered the 2020 NFL Draft with, and the amount of picks/players he came out with, Douglas is satisfied with his team's work.

"I view it as just trying to do what's best for the New York Jets," Douglas said. "And if it happens to be working with the Patriots on a trade or working with the Seahawks on a trade, I mean, if it's something that we feel strongly that can help us moving forward, we'll do it."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising