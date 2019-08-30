Joe Douglas Enters the Weekend with a 'Target List'

Prior to last Saturday's meeting with the Saints, Douglas talked about the preparation his personnel staff had put in to get ready for the upcoming weekend.

"Twelve hundred guys are going to hit the market next Friday and Saturday. We have to be prepared," Douglas said. "We are prepared, we've had great meetings, we've gone through these first two games with a fine-tooth comb. We have our target list, we feel good about it. We have two more weeks of games to go through, but we're excited. We have an opportunity to really upgrade this team. Like I mentioned in my initial press conference, we have the third waiver claim and we plan on using it. We're fired up."

The Jets didn't dress at least two dozen players against the Eagles with the regular season only 10 days away. Douglas liked the way the Adam Gase-led coaching staff went about their business throughout training camp.

"It's not hard to get excited about the competition and the energy that have gone on every day. Adam has done such a great job with this team," he said. "I think our daily schedule has been unbelievable. All these guys, in every position group, they've been challenged, they've been pushed, they push themselves."

Douglas hopes he can push the right buttons this weekend. He will have to decide whether to add another kicker after Taylor Bertolet missed a pair of long field goals against the Eagles. Will the Jets stick with just two quarterbacks in Sam Darnold and veteran Trevor Siemian? There are also fascinating numbers decisions across the board in terms of depth and special teams contributors. The Green & White also can have a 11-player practice squad due to the Valentine Holmes exemption that the International Pathway Program affords the club.