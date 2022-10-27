Jets Zach Wilson: 'We Need More in the Passing Game'

Among the coaching staff, particularly HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur, the view is that the Jets and Wilson have faced several of the best defensive backfields in the league the past few weeks. They do believe that the passing game, which is ranked 23rd in the league in pass yards and 29th in third-down efficiency, can be effective when called upon.

"I mean, I feel like we're playing the top pass defense every single week right now," LaFleur said. "You know, Green Bay was top five. Denver was top two or three and these guys [New England] are No. 2 right now. So, it's an incredible challenge.

"He [Wilson] and the rest of the guys did what they had to do to find a way to get a W [at Denver], so I keep preaching that we can play any game. We can play any game necessary. We've proven that over four games, we want to get more consistent, but they can play any game."

Though Saleh has been circumspect when asked about the Jets' one-sided loss to the Patriots last season and the prospect of snapping a 12-game losing streak to NE (which includes 6 losses at MetLife Stadium), he has been animated when asked questions about Wilson's TD production.

"Of course, you always want to see your guys just taking huge steps, but you've got to be able to sit back and really try to paint the picture of what's actually happening," Saleh said. "I thought he [Wilson] did a really nice job against Pittsburgh. Again, I've referenced the fourth quarter in the Pittsburgh game, that was unbelievable pocket presence, getting the ball where it needed to go, really good football.