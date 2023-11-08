Jets Zach Wilson Says Past Adversity Will Help Him Now

Jets QB Zach Wilson is no stranger to setbacks.

After a tough Week 9 loss to the Chargers, this week Wilson has been drawing from his past experiences facing adversity to help the offense right the ship ahead of the Jets' Week 10 matchup with the Raiders.

"The adversity I have faced definitely helps me. It is a great point," Wilson said. "It has been tough, and it has been challenging, but we just have to keep going. I am very optimistic about what we have as an offense. Every week we are right there, and we are close. Eventually we have got to turn the page as I have learned. I still feel that way. I am excited for this next week and this next challenge."

In Wilson's first two seasons in the league, he battled through a series of trials and tribulations.

As a rookie in 2021, Wilson missed four weeks in the middle of the season (Weeks 7-10) with a knee injury before throwing for 5 touchdowns and rushing for more 4 scores over the final seven weeks.

In his second season, Wilson sustained a non-contact knee injury during the preseason and missed the first three games before coming back and leading the team on a four-game win streak.

Wilson struggled down the stretch in 2022 but took strides in the offseason and was expected to learn behind QB Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear in Week 1 and Wilson helped the Jets to a 4-3 start.

After the offense totaled just 6 points in Monday's loss to the Chargers, Wilson is confident the unit will "turn the page."