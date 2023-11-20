QB Zach Wilson Replaced in Third Quarter of Loss to Buffalo

Following the conversion, Wilson was sharp. He completed consecutive passes to RB Breece Hall for 15 and 11 yards and the drive ended on a screen pass to Hall for a 9-yard touchdown. The score cut the lead to 16-6 after Wilson was sacked on the two-point attempt. The Bills outgained the Jets 187-to-87 in the first half and Green & White went into the break down 10.

"Felt like one of those games where everything felt really hard," Wilson said. "I thought the coaches had a good game plan. I just got to give those guys credit. I thought they did a good job as well. Everyone was battling, but it felt off today."

To start the second half, the Bills scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and built a 29-6 lead as the Jets picked up one first down on their first own two possessions. And with 2:17 left in the third quarter, Boyle came in for Wilson.

HC Robert Saleh elected to go to the fourth-veteran in hopes he could ignite the offense that struggled as a whole.

"It was 29-6 and we wanted to see if we could get something going on the offensive side of the ball," Saleh said. "Like I told Zach on the sideline, it's not just him. It's easy to point the finger at the quarterback. But you see missed protections, you got to drop balls, you got to miss routes. Obviously, he's got to get better. There are things that he could have done a lot better, but it's everyone right now."

The Jets have a short week ahead of the first Black Friday game against the AFC East leading Dolphins (7-3) in Week 12. Saleh did not say who would start at QB but added that they plan to make decision early in next week.

"Everything's accelerated," Saleh said. "You don't have Monday and Tuesday to dissect and breathe for a second, but we'll be pretty quick with it."