Jets' Zach Wilson: Aaron Rodgers is the 'Big Brother' I've Never Had 

As the backup to Rodgers, Wilson is expected to see ample playing time during the Jets' four-game preseason schedule, which begins Aug. 3 in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH. And showing off his competitive nature in a delicate situation, Wilson has said he planned to make life "hell" for his new teammate and long-time idol.

"How old is he, 40?" Wilson, 23, said, smiling. "He's double my age. I'm like, 'You're like my big brother I never had.' Sometimes your little brother has to make your life hell."

He added: "The QB room being with Aaron, I think it's feeling like every single day there's so much to learn. You know, it's like every day I'm just like, 'Wow, like I just learned 10 different things about playing the quarterback position.' "

Rodgers, 39, finds himself in the role of mentor, a role he has embraced.

"He hasn't made my life hell every day," Rodgers said. "He's been a joy to work with and I give him so much credit because it's a tough situation what he went through."

He added: "I have a lot of love for him and even more respect for the way that he's handled things and made me feel welcomed and important, and also just been in my hip pocket learning — a ton of questions in the locker room, in the meeting room, after hours — but I love that because I feel like that's a big part of my role here is to not just play at a super-high level for this team and help us win, but to make sure he's ready when his time comes. I really enjoy that opportunity."

Wilson acknowledged that the past two seasons and the demotion to No. 2 QB has been a humbling, yet educational experience as the 2023 season approaches.

"This game will do that to you," Wilson said. "As I said, I think everything happens for a reason. Am I going to have this opportunity to learn from the greatest quarterback of all time and this staff if things didn't happen the way they did? So, I'm very optimistic about it.

"Of course I would like to be 'The Guy.' At first you're not always happy about that, but I'm extremely psyched that out of any quarterback we could have brought in, it was him. I'm having a ton of fun, like more fun than I've had.