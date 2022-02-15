Jets WRs Look Ahead: Elijah Moore Ready to Hit 2022 at 'Full Steam'

Finished on Injured Reserve: Davis, Berrios

Finished on Reserve/COVID: Moore

Finished on Practice Squad: Montgomery, V.Smith

No Longer on Roster: V.Smith

Reserve/Future Signings: Montgomery, Black, Rodney Adams

Potential Free Agents in 2022

Unrestricted: Cole, Crowder, Berrios

Exclusive Rights: J.Smith

'22: Elijah Moore Ready for More 'Litness'

The Jets WRs room is in a good spot near the top of the depth chart. Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are under contract in 2022 as both enter Year 2 in OC Mike LaFleur's system.

"That's definitely the plan for every year -- to come back and be better than what I was before especially because I know how it already feels," Moore said. "The plan is to come in, hit it full steam and get this thing rolling."

Moore and fellow rookie QB Zach Wilson showed chemistry from their first day of training camp and while it took some time to translate to Sundays they finally clicked -- Moore had 6 receptions, 77 yards and 1 TD in his final game of the season with Wilson under center. Entering Year 2, he thinks their chemistry will be much better.

"It's super cool that he's learning, seeing the picture, what he can and cannot do," Moore said. "It's a full year of learning for him and he gets scrutinized, he gets the ups and downs, but like I always say, that dude is different. How he works, how he approaches everything, I have all the confidence in the world that he'll be past what everyone thinks. I'm definitely grateful that I came in with him and we get to learn together. It's a blessing."

Davis and Wilson also showed a connection as his 34 catches, 492 yards and 4 TDs in 9 games all led the team before his season was cut short with a core-muscle injury.

The Green & White have some work to do at WR in the offseason. Denzel Mims remains under contract, but Jamison Crowder, who has led the team in receptions in each of the last three seasons, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole each have expiring contracts.

Regardless who returns, Moore's taste of the crowd's roar at MetLife Stadium has him salivating for more in 2022.