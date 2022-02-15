Jets WRs Look Ahead: Elijah Moore Ready to Hit 2022 at 'Full Steam'

Corey Davis, Elijah Moore Entering Year 2 with Zach Wilson, Mike LaFleur; Braxton Berrios Has Expiring Contract

Feb 15, 2022 at 08:45 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Jets Player GP-GS-DNP-IA OSnaps-STSnaps
Keelan Cole 15-11-0-1 557-35
Jamison Crowder 12-4-0-4 538-1
Elijah Moore 11-6-0-1 476-2
Corey Davis 9-9-0-3 450-0
Braxton Berrios 16-1-0-0 390-158
Denzel Mims 11-3-1-2 279-0
Jeff Smith 12-3-0-3 218-60
D.J. Montgomery 3-0-0-0 50-20
Vyncint Smith 2-0-0-0 29-24
Tarik Black 1-0-0-0 19-2

Finished on Injured Reserve: Davis, Berrios
Finished on Reserve/COVID: Moore
Finished on Practice Squad: Montgomery, V.Smith
No Longer on Roster: V.Smith
Reserve/Future Signings: Montgomery, Black, Rodney Adams

Potential Free Agents in 2022
Unrestricted: Cole, Crowder, Berrios
Exclusive Rights: J.Smith

'22: Elijah Moore Ready for More 'Litness'
The Jets WRs room is in a good spot near the top of the depth chart. Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are under contract in 2022 as both enter Year 2 in OC Mike LaFleur's system.

"That's definitely the plan for every year -- to come back and be better than what I was before especially because I know how it already feels," Moore said. "The plan is to come in, hit it full steam and get this thing rolling."

Moore and fellow rookie QB Zach Wilson showed chemistry from their first day of training camp and while it took some time to translate to Sundays they finally clicked -- Moore had 6 receptions, 77 yards and 1 TD in his final game of the season with Wilson under center. Entering Year 2, he thinks their chemistry will be much better.

"It's super cool that he's learning, seeing the picture, what he can and cannot do," Moore said. "It's a full year of learning for him and he gets scrutinized, he gets the ups and downs, but like I always say, that dude is different. How he works, how he approaches everything, I have all the confidence in the world that he'll be past what everyone thinks. I'm definitely grateful that I came in with him and we get to learn together. It's a blessing."

Davis and Wilson also showed a connection as his 34 catches, 492 yards and 4 TDs in 9 games all led the team before his season was cut short with a core-muscle injury.

The Green & White have some work to do at WR in the offseason. Denzel Mims remains under contract, but Jamison Crowder, who has led the team in receptions in each of the last three seasons, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole each have expiring contracts.

Regardless who returns, Moore's taste of the crowd's roar at MetLife Stadium has him salivating for more in 2022.

"That feeling is unmatched," he said. "When the fans are going crazy and having a good time, that's what everyone in the stadium wants. More eyes, more litness."

Gallery | The Best Photos of Jets Wide Receivers During the 2021 Season

See the best images of Jets Wide Receivers during the 2021 season.

'21: Injury Bug Struck; Berrios Emerges
The Jets dealt with a number of injuries throughout the season at wideout. Moore and Davis flashed throughout but ended the 2021 season on injured reserve as did WR-KR Braxton Berrios. Crowder was in and out of the lineup near the end of the season, too.

Moore's 538 yards and 5 receiving TDs led the team. With all the injuries throughout the season, Berrios had a career year. His 46 catches, 431 yards and 5 total TDs (2 receiving, 2 rushing, 1 KOR) were all career highs as he heads toward free agency. He became the first Jets WR to record multiple rushing touchdowns in the regular season and is one of two wideouts to do so last season.

WR Trivia
Jets wide receivers scored three rushing touchdowns in 2021 — Elijah Moore on a 19-yard run at New England and Braxton Berrios on a 2-yard end-around at Miami and a 1-yarder vs. Tampa Bay. That is the most rushing TDs from the wideout position in a season in franchise history.

2022-Seasons---1920x1080

