Jets WRs Breshad Perriman & Denzel Mims Wake Things Up in a Rousing 2nd Half

After No 1st-Half Catches, They Team Up with Joe Flacco to Make Things Interesting Before Loss to Chargers

Nov 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ1_2781-perriman-story

For the first half of Sundays' 34-28 loss in Los Angeles, it looked as if the Chargers defense had found the knockout drops to keep the Jets' three wide receivers out of commission for 60 minutes.

As it turned out, Joe Flacco and especially wideouts Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims — not to mention TE Chris Herndon! — were only asleep for the first 30 minutes. The final 30, they almost turned their 10th loss into a rousing finish.

"We thought we could run the ball early and take some gimme completions to move the chains," Flacco explained. "We just weren't able to do that. It never got to the point of where we were in the second half, when we were able to stretch the field a bit."

"That obviously wasn't planned," Gase said of the receiving goose egg and trying to throw the ball down the field against the Chargers. "We were trying to do that in the first half. We called a couple of plays where the ball just didn't go down the field. We talked about it at halftime and we said, 'How can we get these guys the ball and have 'em make some plays?' "

That's kind of how Flacco and Head Coach Adam Gase described it, although there were some specific reasons they said that Flacco had a first-half passing line of 3-for-8 for 30 yards and a pick-six interception and "The Three Dudes," including WR Jamison Crowder, had two passes targeted for them for no receptions.

Voilà. Flacco's second-half passing line blew up, not to Pro Bowl size but not bad. He completed 15 of 30 for 205 yards and two touchdowns, a 49-yarder to Perriman after last week's 50- and 15-yard scoring strikes and a 6-yarder to a leaping Herndon who put a first-half drop in the rearview mirror with the TD grab plus a 26-yarder that were reminiscent of the type of receiver he suggested he was as a rookie in 2018.

"There were more opportunities out there in the second half, I feel like," said Perriman, adding of his growing chemistry with Flacco, "It's been good for the most part. Of course it could always be better. But it's definitely going good."

One measure of how good it's been going for BP is that he became the first Jets receiver in more than a decade to have 40-yards-plus touchdown receptions in back-to-back games. The last time it was done, Mark Sanchez was throwing 67- and 41-yard strikes to Braylon Edwards at Miami and Buffalo early in 2010.

Mims, although he didn't score, was more of the go-to guy against the 'Bolts. He had seven targets in the second half and three receptions for 71 yards, and that doesn't even include the illegal contact he drew on LA corner Casey Hayward and the 19-yard pass interference on CB Michael Davis.

Add another PI on LB Denzel Perryman (no relation to either Perriman or Mims) running into Perriman across the middle to set up Frank Gore's 1-yard TD run that cut the Jets' deficit to 31-19 late in the third quarter, and it was at least getting interesting for Jets fans in the Green & White's first visit ever to SoFi Stadium and their first trip to LA since 1993.

The win and even the fantastic finish were not to be, but Perriman maintains a positive mental outlook for getting that first W in the books, perhaps at home on Sunday against the Dolphins and the second rookie QB starter to go up against the Jets in an eight-day span in Tua Tagovailoa.

"We've just got to grind, man," Perriman said. "The only way out of this is to keep working and get that first win. Stay positive through it all, despite our record, despite what we're going through. Everything will work itself out in the end."

Related Content

news

Joe Flacco: 'We Can Play With These Teams'

Jets Fall Into First-Half Hole, Battle, but Fall Short at Chargers
news

Jets DL Henry Anderson Can't Block Out His & Teammates' Frustrations

Veteran Tried to Turn the Tide in Loss to Chargers by Smothering a Punt, Notching Several Tackles for Loss
news

Jets-Chargers 3 Takeaways: Joe Flacco, Passing Attack Takes Off Late in 34-28 Loss to Chargers 

Green & White Defense Struggles to Contain Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen 
news

Joe Flacco at QB, Thin at CB, Jets Set to Take on Chargers in LA

DL Quinnen Williams Back in Action in Time to Pressure Dangerous Bolts Rookie QB Justin Herbert
news

Jets Activate OLB Frankie Luvu from Injured Reserve, Place CB Bless Austin on IR

Green & White Also Sign QB Mike White to Active Roster
news

Jets at Chargers Game Preview: Stark Contrast Between Signal-Callers Joe Flacco and Justin Herbert

Sunday's Contest Will Mark the First Time 6-6 QBs Have Started Against Each Other in the NFL Since Week 9 of 2017
news

Jets CB Bless Austin, K Sam Ficken Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers 

Gregg Williams Talks Young CBs; Brant Boyer Discusses Special Teams Changes 
news

What's Next for Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder Against the Chargers?

'The Three Dudes' Face NFL's No. 16 Passing Defense
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Chargers

Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen Face No. 28 Defense; Mekhi Becton and the OL Must Contain Joey Bosa
news

Rookie S Ashtyn Davis Is Getting Valuable On-the-Job Experience

A Pac-12 Reunion of Sorts vs. Chargers' Rookie QB Justin Herbert
news

Inside the Numbers: Rookie QBs Ahead for Jets in LA's Justin Herbert, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa

They've Started Well as Pros but the Green & White Have a Solid Track Record vs. 1st-Year Signal-Callers

Advertising