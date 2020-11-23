Jets WRs Breshad Perriman & Denzel Mims Wake Things Up in a Rousing 2nd Half

For the first half of Sundays' 34-28 loss in Los Angeles, it looked as if the Chargers defense had found the knockout drops to keep the Jets' three wide receivers out of commission for 60 minutes.

As it turned out, Joe Flacco and especially wideouts Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims — not to mention TE Chris Herndon! — were only asleep for the first 30 minutes. The final 30, they almost turned their 10th loss into a rousing finish.

"We thought we could run the ball early and take some gimme completions to move the chains," Flacco explained. "We just weren't able to do that. It never got to the point of where we were in the second half, when we were able to stretch the field a bit."

"That obviously wasn't planned," Gase said of the receiving goose egg and trying to throw the ball down the field against the Chargers. "We were trying to do that in the first half. We called a couple of plays where the ball just didn't go down the field. We talked about it at halftime and we said, 'How can we get these guys the ball and have 'em make some plays?' "