Jets WR Vyncint Smith Hopes to Help Offense 'Move Faster' 

Nov 06, 2019 at 02:11 PM
E_SZ1_1477-smith-thumb

Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith is making the most out of his opportunity with the Jets. Signed off of the Texans' practice squad in late September, Smith made his debut in Week 5 one to remember, scoring the team's lone touchdown in a loss to the Eagles. Last Sunday against the Dolphins, Smith registered a 78-yard kickoff return, marking the 9th longest play in the NFL this season.

The 6'3", 202-pound Smith appeared in seven games his rookie season with the Texans, hauling in five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. He was later cut and signed to the practice squad before joining the Green and White. In five games with the Jets, Smith has six offensive touches and has averaged an impressive 37.8 yards on his four kickoff returns.

"It's a lot to take in, but it's great because I feel like I have such a high ceiling from where I've come from, and just to see what they see in me, it makes me more confident to go out there on the field," said the undrafted free agent out of Limestone College about his adjustment. "It's been crazy and there's been a lot of changeover, but it just helps you grow. It's another way to further my career and become the player I want to be."

Jets' veterans Robby Anderson, Demaryius Thomas and Jamison Crowder receive the majority amount of snaps at receiver. But with Josh Bellamy recently placed on injured reserve, Smith could continue to see an increase in his reps. He was on the field for almost a quarter of the Jets' 70 offensive snaps Sunday in Miami.

"All of us have a really different skill set for the most part in the receiving room. I think all of us can do our job and know what our job is, and I think we all respect that a lot," Smith said. "We want to get the ball spread around more and we all want more touches of course, but we all respect each other and our jobs and want to see each other be successful."

One player who has had a significant impact on the Limestone College product is tenth-year veteran WR Demaryius Thomas. Thomas, who spent eight and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, first connected with Smith when they both arrived in Houston last year.

"He's [Thomas] a big help. He's the reason I came over to the Jets when they were scouting my film," said Smith. "They asked him about me, and he said, 'Yeah bring him in, he's going to be big.' He helped me out in Houston and I helped him a little bit with the plays, and he helped me with everything else. Things like being a professional on and off the field, he's helped out a lot."

With eight contests remaining, the 23-year-old Smith will be a player to keep an eye on in the season's second half.

"I think I'm a good fit because I'm learning from guys like DT, Robby, and Crowder, learning plays and just trying to pick up the playbook so we can move faster when I'm on the field," he said.

Related Content

news

Votes Are in and Jets Score a TKO in Winning Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Trifecta of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson Drew Rave Reviews

news

Jubilant Jets Got Better on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Selects Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson & Jermaine Johnson on Busy First Night of the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2022 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

news

Sauce Gardner Happy to Be on the Team That Made Revis Island Famous

Confident Corner on Facing Tough AFC East WRs: 'I'll Just Keep Working Hard So I Can Handle Those Tough Tasks'

news

Jets Select CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner with No. 4 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Bolsters Defensive Backfield With Top-Rated Cornerback

news

Jets Select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with No. 10 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Gives QB Zach Wilson Another Option on the Outside

news

Jets Select Florida State Edge Jermaine Johnson II with No. 26 Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Picks 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

news

Jets Trade Up with Titans for No. 26 Overall Pick

Joe Douglas Selects FSU's Jermaine Johnson in Addition to Cincinnati's Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

news

What Is the Best Outcome for the Jets in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Joe Douglas Has Four Picks in Top 38; Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

For Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh, Character and Culture Will Lead to Wins

With Nine Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jets to Continue to Build Their Foundation

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Ways to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Draft to be Presented Across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes April 28-30

Advertising