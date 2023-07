Jets WR Randall Cobb has returned to practice after he was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list July 19.

Cobb (5-10, 195), who signed with the Green & White in May, has career 625 receptions, 7,585 receiving yards and 53 touchdown catches in the regular season. He played 10 seasons with the Packers, the team that drafted him in the second round out of Kentucky, and 2 seasons in the Lone Star state – 2019 in Dallas and 2020 in Houston.