Jets WR Look Ahead | Garrett Wilson Gives Green & White a Go-To Guy

'22: Quick Look Back

It was a special season for wide receiver Wilson.

Wilson, the second of the Jets' 2022 first-round draft picks -- No. 10 overall -- became the first player in franchisehistory to win the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and the first to receive a vote for the award since 1996. The lithe and shifty wide receiver finished his rookie season with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards (the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards) and so led all rookies in receptions and receiving yards.

"It's such an honor," Wilson said after the NFL Honors event that preceded the Super Bowl. "Those were great candidates [San Francisco QB Brock Purdy and Seattle RB Kenneth Walker], and you know, even if I didn't win, I felt blessed just to be nominated and to be there in the presence of all that greatness. It's just something I'll never forget, something that no one can take from me, or take from us and, just really a special night for me."

The Jets also got good production from Moore (37 rec./446 yds.) and Davis (32/536), who was limited to 13 games because of injuries. Berrios (18/145) appeared in 17 games and Mims (11/186) played in 10.

The wide receiver corps felt the impact of the Jets using three starting quarterbacks (Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco) and four overall (Chris Strevler).