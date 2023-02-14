Jets WR Look Ahead | Garrett Wilson Gives Green & White a Go-To Guy

|Jets Player
|Exper in '23
|GP-GS-DNP-IA
|O-ST-Total Snaps
|Garrett Wilson
|2nd
|17-12-0-0
|884-0—884
|Elijah Moore
|3rd
|16-9-0-1
|731-6—737
|Corey Davis
|7th
|13-10-0-4
|617-0—617
|Braxton Berrios
|6th
|17-2-0-0
|297-169—466
|Denzel Mims
|4th
|10-4-0-7
|270-3—273
|Jeff Smith
|4th
|11-0-0-4
|141-86—227
|Irvin Charles
|1st
|0-0-0-1
|0-0—0
Finished Season on Practice Squad: Diontae Spencer, Malik Taylor
Finished on Injured Reserve: Smith
Signed from Practice Squad to Active Roster: Charles
Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Spencer, Taylor
POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23
Restricted: Smith
'23: Look Ahead
Regardless of who the starting quarterback turns out to be in Week 1 in September, many of the Jets' wide receivers are expected to be back.
Garrett Wilson, of course, expects to build on his breakout rookie season in his sophomore year. Elijah Moore, after a slow start and a trade request, caught 23 of his 37 receptions in three games (Minnesota, Buffalo and Detroit) and should remain a weapon in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Denzel Mims is entering the fourth and final season under his rookie deal while both Corey Davis, who had 66 catches, 1,028 yards and 6 TDs in 22 games in 2021-22, and the versatile Braxton Berrios are under contract. But the Jets are committed to finding a veteran quarterback, so there could be difficult decisions on the horizon.
"He's only going to get better," HC Robert Saleh said last season, speaking of Wilson. "He's a cool player."
After winning the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at NFL Honors, Wilson said that a goal is: "Being part of a team that gets in the playoffs, has a chance to play until this time of the year. It's going to take some time to build to that. But we're confident in what we have. I'm confident in what we got. We're headed in the right direction."
See the best images of Jets wide receivers during the 2022 season.
'22: Quick Look Back
It was a special season for wide receiver Wilson.
Wilson, the second of the Jets' 2022 first-round draft picks -- No. 10 overall -- became the first player in franchisehistory to win the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and the first to receive a vote for the award since 1996. The lithe and shifty wide receiver finished his rookie season with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards (the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards) and so led all rookies in receptions and receiving yards.
"It's such an honor," Wilson said after the NFL Honors event that preceded the Super Bowl. "Those were great candidates [San Francisco QB Brock Purdy and Seattle RB Kenneth Walker], and you know, even if I didn't win, I felt blessed just to be nominated and to be there in the presence of all that greatness. It's just something I'll never forget, something that no one can take from me, or take from us and, just really a special night for me."
The Jets also got good production from Moore (37 rec./446 yds.) and Davis (32/536), who was limited to 13 games because of injuries. Berrios (18/145) appeared in 17 games and Mims (11/186) played in 10.
The wide receiver corps felt the impact of the Jets using three starting quarterbacks (Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco) and four overall (Chris Strevler).
WR Trivia
Among the several distinctions Wilson achieved in his first NFL season, he gained 1,107 yards from scrimmage (1,103 receiving, 4 rushing) to lead the Jets with the most scrimmage yards by a Jets rookie in 46 seasons, or since Clark Gaines gained 1,124 YFS in 1976.