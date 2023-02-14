Jets WR Look Ahead | Garrett Wilson Gives Green & White a Go-To Guy

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Headlines Returning Group

Feb 14, 2023 at 04:10 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS3_9560-wilson-thumb
Table inside Article
Jets PlayerExper in '23GP-GS-DNP-IAO-ST-Total Snaps
Garrett Wilson2nd17-12-0-0884-0—884
Elijah Moore3rd16-9-0-1731-6—737
Corey Davis7th13-10-0-4617-0—617
Braxton Berrios6th17-2-0-0297-169—466
Denzel Mims4th10-4-0-7270-3—273
Jeff Smith4th11-0-0-4141-86—227
Irvin Charles1st0-0-0-10-0—0

Finished Season on Practice Squad: Diontae Spencer, Malik Taylor

Finished on Injured Reserve: Smith

Signed from Practice Squad to Active Roster: Charles

Signed Reserve/Future Contract: Spencer, Taylor

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '23

Restricted: Smith

'23: Look Ahead
Regardless of who the starting quarterback turns out to be in Week 1 in September, many of the Jets' wide receivers are expected to be back.

Garrett Wilson, of course, expects to build on his breakout rookie season in his sophomore year. Elijah Moore, after a slow start and a trade request, caught 23 of his 37 receptions in three games (Minnesota, Buffalo and Detroit) and should remain a weapon in the scheme of new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Denzel Mims is entering the fourth and final season under his rookie deal while both Corey Davis, who had 66 catches, 1,028 yards and 6 TDs in 22 games in 2021-22, and the versatile Braxton Berrios are under contract. But the Jets are committed to finding a veteran quarterback, so there could be difficult decisions on the horizon.

"He's only going to get better," HC Robert Saleh said last season, speaking of Wilson. "He's a cool player."

After winning the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at NFL Honors, Wilson said that a goal is: "Being part of a team that gets in the playoffs, has a chance to play until this time of the year. It's going to take some time to build to that. But we're confident in what we have. I'm confident in what we got. We're headed in the right direction."

Gallery | Top Photos of Jets Wide Receivers During the 2022 Season

See the best images of Jets wide receivers during the 2022 season.

E_SZ3_0094
1 / 73
E_DC106202
2 / 73
E_SZ1_3629
3 / 73
E_SS3_4652
4 / 73
E_SS3_6133_1
5 / 73
E_SS1_3962
6 / 73
E_DC1_4274
7 / 73
E_SZ1_2921 (1)
8 / 73
E_SZ3_2143
9 / 73
E_SS2_7014
10 / 73
E_SNY31652 (1)
11 / 73
E_SS3_1039 (1)
12 / 73
E_SS3_5981
13 / 73
E_SS1_3180
14 / 73
E_SNY36184
15 / 73
E_SZ1_3516
16 / 73
E_SZ3_8442
17 / 73
E_SZ2_2307 (1)
18 / 73
E_SZ3_8714
19 / 73
E_SZ1_2978
20 / 73
E_SS1_7133
21 / 73
E_SZ1_6270
22 / 73
E_SS2_0826
23 / 73
E_SZ1_2783
24 / 73
E_SS1_9223
25 / 73
E_SS1_2438 (1)
26 / 73
E_SS1_8257
27 / 73
E_SS1_6380
28 / 73
E_SS1_1724
29 / 73
E_SS3_5880
30 / 73
E_SZ2_3047
31 / 73
E_SZ3_2533
32 / 73
E_SS2_7090
33 / 73
E_SZ1_6211
34 / 73
E_SS2_2880
35 / 73
E_SS3_0938_1
36 / 73
E_SA104993
37 / 73
E_SS1_9656
38 / 73
E_SZ2_3657 (1)
39 / 73
E_SZ3_2162
40 / 73
E_SS1_9209
41 / 73
E_SZ3_6421
42 / 73
E_SS1_0597_1
43 / 73
E_SZ3_6358
44 / 73
E_SS1_5122 (1)
45 / 73
E_600_1751
46 / 73
E_SS2_3067
47 / 73
E_SS3_0967
48 / 73
E_SZ3_4131
49 / 73
E_SA104142
50 / 73
E_SA102913
51 / 73
E_SS2_1197 (1)
52 / 73
E_SS2_2495
53 / 73
E_SZ3_2508 (1)
54 / 73
E_SZ2_2528
55 / 73
E_DC1_4355
56 / 73
E_SZ2_1635
57 / 73
E_SZ2_3083
58 / 73
E_SS2_4859
59 / 73
E_SA101821
60 / 73
E_SZ2_0012
61 / 73
E_SS1_6643
62 / 73
E_DC104689 2
63 / 73
E_SS1_3499 (1)
64 / 73
E_SS1_6607
65 / 73
E_SZ3_1315
66 / 73
E_SZ1_6283
67 / 73
E_DC1_4281
68 / 73
E_SA107588
69 / 73
E_SA107572
70 / 73
E_SZ3_1754
71 / 73
E_SZ3_2400
72 / 73
E_DC1_6163
73 / 73
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'22: Quick Look Back
It was a special season for wide receiver Wilson.

Wilson, the second of the Jets' 2022 first-round draft picks -- No. 10 overall -- became the first player in franchisehistory to win the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and the first to receive a vote for the award since 1996. The lithe and shifty wide receiver finished his rookie season with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards (the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards) and so led all rookies in receptions and receiving yards.

"It's such an honor," Wilson said after the NFL Honors event that preceded the Super Bowl. "Those were great candidates [San Francisco QB Brock Purdy and Seattle RB Kenneth Walker], and you know, even if I didn't win, I felt blessed just to be nominated and to be there in the presence of all that greatness. It's just something I'll never forget, something that no one can take from me, or take from us and, just really a special night for me."

The Jets also got good production from Moore (37 rec./446 yds.) and Davis (32/536), who was limited to 13 games because of injuries. Berrios (18/145) appeared in 17 games and Mims (11/186) played in 10.

The wide receiver corps felt the impact of the Jets using three starting quarterbacks (Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco) and four overall (Chris Strevler).

WR Trivia
Among the several distinctions Wilson achieved in his first NFL season, he gained 1,107 yards from scrimmage (1,103 receiving, 4 rushing) to lead the Jets with the most scrimmage yards by a Jets rookie in 46 seasons, or since Clark Gaines gained 1,124 YFS in 1976.

Related Content

news

Notebook | NFL Network's Rich Eisen Handicaps Jets' Pursuit of a Veteran QB

Fox Sports' Tom Rinadi: NFL Is Better When the Jets Are Better

news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | NFL Network Projects Alabama DB Brian Branch to Green & White

Pair of Offensive Linemen End up in Green and White in Different Projections

news

Inside the Numbers | Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko & the Jets' Hall of Famers

From 1 to 13,000: A Numerical Look at the Wearers of the Green & White Who Made It into the Canton Shrine

news

Jets Organization 'Stole the Show' at NFL Honors

Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame; Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Named Rookies of the Year

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

No. 4 Overall Pick Out of Cincinnati Co-Led NFL with 20 Pass Defenses, Had Highest PFF Coverage Grade in the NFL

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Ohio State Product Set Two Franchise Rookie Records

news

'Island' Vibe: Darrelle Revis Selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of '23

Impeccable Cover Corner Is First 'Primary' Jet to Enter the Canton Shrine in His First Year of Eligibility

news

'Exhilarating': Joe Klecko Finally Hears He's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Defensive Line Force in NY Sack Exchange Gets the Good Word 36 Years After the End of Jets Playing Career

news

Social Media Reaction to a Big Night for the Jets at NFL Honors

See Some of the Response to Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis Earning Recognition in Phoenix

news

Watch | NFL Honors Red Carpet Interviews

Hear from Joe Namath, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Ty Law and Others on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Jets S Look Ahead | Jordan Whitehead Focused on Creating More Turnovers in '23

Whitehead Returns in 2023; Lamarcus Joyner Is an Unrestricted Free Agent in March

Advertising