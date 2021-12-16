Jets WR-KR-PR Braxton Berrios: We Have to Bring It

Green & White’s Return Units Could Help Set the Table vs. the Dolphins 

Dec 16, 2021 at 05:10 PM
Even though he is having a breakout season, Braxton Berrios doesn't want to take all the credit for his ascension as a returner.

"Honestly, (it is) the 10 other guys on the field," he said this week. "I can't do anything without them, and I think as the seasons gone on, we've just gotten better and better as a group and as a team in understanding what it takes to execute what we are trying to do. We've done a really good job so far."

The Jets kickoff and punt return units rank No. 2 in average as Berrios ranks second among qualified players with a 28.7 kickoff return average and has averaged 13.8 yards per punt return. Despite his personal success, Berrios remains focused on his team and their execution for the remaining four games this season.

"It doesn't matter what happened last week, or the week before, or in the previous 13 weeks," he said. "We got a week ahead of a us, we got a game ahead of us, we have to do that—we have to execute, and we got to bring it."

The Jets will face Miami this Sunday after playing them only three weeks ago at MetLife Stadium, dropping a 24-17 contest. Berrios, who didn't have a catch in the first meeting, returned one kick for 31 yards and also totaled 28 yards on two punt returns. Without Elijah Moore in the lineup last week, Berrios was targeted a team-high 10 times against the Saints and finished with six receptions and 52 yards receiving. While veteran Joe Flacco got the first start against Miami in Week 11, rookie QB Zach Wilson will take aim at Miami's 28th-ranked pass defense on Sunday.

"There is obviously familiarity there" Berrios said, "But it's a different game plan, you know I'm sure they'll have a different one for us coming from their defense, just like we'll have a different one coming from us. So, it's all a game of chess in the NFL and when you get to teams you know really, really, well that's when it becomes fun.

The Jets are expected to be bolstered by the returns of RBs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman along with TE Tyler Kroft and FB-TE Trevon Wesco as well as a couple of key defensive contributors in nickel Michael Carter II and pass rusher Bryce Huff.

"Everybody we're getting back is very excited to be back on the field," Berrios said. "You don't appreciate it until you spend a week plus away from it. To see those guys back on the field running around like little kids is an energy boost for us."

Flacco threw for 291 yards and 2 TDs against Miami when Wilson was out and Berrios believes that week's preparation will be an added benefit Sunday.

"Even though (Wilson) wasn't on the field, he game-planned and he studied like he was going to be," he said. "So, he's aware of what they do and how they do it."

Berrios and the Jets are looking internally as they look to deliver a blow to the Dolphins' playoff hopes Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"We got to go out and execute our game plan," Berrios said. "It's going to be less about what they do and more about how we do ours."

