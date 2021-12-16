Jets WR-KR-PR Braxton Berrios: We Have to Bring It

"There is obviously familiarity there" Berrios said, "But it's a different game plan, you know I'm sure they'll have a different one for us coming from their defense, just like we'll have a different one coming from us. So, it's all a game of chess in the NFL and when you get to teams you know really, really, well that's when it becomes fun.

The Jets are expected to be bolstered by the returns of RBs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman along with TE Tyler Kroft and FB-TE Trevon Wesco as well as a couple of key defensive contributors in nickel Michael Carter II and pass rusher Bryce Huff.

"Everybody we're getting back is very excited to be back on the field," Berrios said. "You don't appreciate it until you spend a week plus away from it. To see those guys back on the field running around like little kids is an energy boost for us."

Flacco threw for 291 yards and 2 TDs against Miami when Wilson was out and Berrios believes that week's preparation will be an added benefit Sunday.

"Even though (Wilson) wasn't on the field, he game-planned and he studied like he was going to be," he said. "So, he's aware of what they do and how they do it."

Berrios and the Jets are looking internally as they look to deliver a blow to the Dolphins' playoff hopes Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.