Jets WR-KR Braxton Berrios Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Green & White claimed the Miami product his rookie season in September 2019 after the Patriots waived him. He returned punts in 2019 and 2020, but this is the first season he took over kick-return duties for the Jets. He has a career 11.5 punt-return average and 25.9 kick-return average and was named a first alternate to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

"If you look back even in college, I didn't really return kicks that often, I was back there in certain situations," Berrios said. "I love doing it, but never consistently did it throughout an entire season. It was the same thing so far here really in my career until this year. So I think that's reps, learning, experience and, again, my team is doing an incredible job just doing their job and letting me do the rest."