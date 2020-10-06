Jets WR Jeff Smith Made the Most of His Opportunity vs. Denver

Smith's quest to coax the ball into his hands in the NFL has been a series of fits and starts. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent and spent most of the 2019 season on the practice squad. When he did get his chance, in Week 15, he caught a single pass before sustaining an injury and landing on the injured reserve.

This year, without an offseason team program because of the coronavirus pandemic, Smith, 24, and the rest of his Jets teammates were left mostly to their own devices.

"I focused more on my nutrition," he said. "In college, you get to work out all year with the team. Now, I had to workout on my own and stay on point. Quarantine wasn't tough. It just made the offseason much longer."

Smith had a strong training camp and was seen to be competing for a starting, if not, growing role among the team's wide receivers. Then the injury bug struck, not only putting Smith on IR with a shoulder injury, but hobbling rookie Denzel Mims, Vyncint Smith and others. Smith was activated for last Thursday night's loss to the visiting Denver Broncos and was on the field for 73 of 77 plays on offense.

"To be honest I wasn't expecting to play so much," he said. "I hadn't played or practiced in four weeks. As the game went on I felt better. Now the focus is to get into football shape. There's an in shape and then there's football shape. I think I'm in shape, but not football shape."

Smith's experience as a pitcher/center fielder in baseball and making plays as a quarterback gives him a unique perspective as he continues to grow into an NFL-caliber wide receiver.