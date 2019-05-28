Jets WR Jamison Crowder's Focus Is on Building Chemistry with Sam Darnold 

May 28, 2019 at 08:30 AM
E_SZP_0152-crowder-thumb

For a player who's going into his fifth season with his second NFL team, it's no surprise that Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder knows a thing or two about forming a strong bond with his quarterback. What might come as a surprise, though, is how sometimes building that relationship simply comes down to the fundamentals.

"At the end of the day, a lot of times it's just going out there — even though for me it's a new system and for him [Sam Darnold] it's a new system — and playing football," Crowder said. "We play ball, college and pro, whatever it may be we play a lot of ball. So just going out there and playing and trying to get that chemistry and kind of getting a feel for what he likes and telling him what I like, I think that's the thing as far as building chemistry. But still, once you get the play and stuff down and go out there, it's still just playing football at the end of the day."

Between voluntary veteran minicamp, Phase 1 of the offseason workouts, and now the start of OTAs, Crowder has had time to start to build that crucial chemistry between him and Darnold. And so far, the 5'9", 177-pound receiver has some positive impressions of the young QB.

"I think that he's very good. He's still a young quarterback trying to learn in this league, which I'm trying to learn as well," said Crowder. "He has a lot of potential. He can really throw the football with accuracy. I think at this point right now, I'm just trying to get that chemistry and that bond between me and him. I think he's really good."

In four seasons with the Washington Redskins, Crowder totaled 221 receptions for 2,628 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, making him a central piece in the offense. Although mostly utilized in the slot in the past, Crowder's versatility as a receiver can help open up options for Adam Gase and his new offense.

"I pride myself on just going out there and being a ballplayer. Regardless of what they want me to play, inside or out, it doesn't matter," said Crowder. "I just try to learn as much as I can and go out there and take it to the field and continue to grow as a player in this league, both mentally and physically. I take pride in everything, honestly."

Related Content

news

Inside the Numbers: 'Lap Situation' Helped Jets Ride Past Texans

Coin Toss Deferral Set Stage for Green & White's Rare 'Halftime TD Sandwich' in Comeback Win
news

Notebook | Jets QB Zach Wilson Learning Virtually from Tom Brady vs. Eagles

Morgan Moses Familiar with Philly; Kicker Competition Underway
news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Can Jets Repeat Their Winning Formula? 

Jets and Eagles Hope to Get Ground Games Going and Help Young QBs Zach Wilson and Jalen Hurts
news

What Must the Jets Do to Secure Their First Win vs. Eagles?

Green & White Is 0-11 Against Philadelphia; Starts 2-Game Homestand Sunday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Friday

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee) Is Doubtful; Corey Davis (Groin) Is Questionable
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Eagles Are Not the Colts, 'We Can't Look at It' as a Do-Over

Yet DC Jeff Ulbrich Has Reminded His Unit of 'Embarrassing' Game at Indy in Prepping for Philly's No. 1 Rush Offense
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman Is Back in a Groove

Jets Veteran Runner Anticipates Big Challenge from Eagles Defense 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Eagles - Thursday

Corey Davis, Sheldon Rankins & Trevon Wesco All DNP Due to Injuries
news

5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Win May Hinge on Elijah Moore Offense, Braxton Berrios Field Position & Detail-Minded Defense vs. Jalen Hurts
news

Robert Saleh: A Finger on His Team's Pulse and Both His Feet on the Ground

Jets HC Keeping His Family in His Heart as the Jets Prepare to Face the Eagles on Sunday
news

Where Are They Now: Lou D'Agostino

Catch Up with the the Nassau County Product
news

Jets S Elijah Riley: Hometown Fan, Army Product, Competitor and Now Starter

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Doing a Heck of a Job ... I'm Really Excited to See Him Develop'
Advertising