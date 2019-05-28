Jets WR Jamison Crowder's Focus Is on Building Chemistry with Sam Darnold 

For a player who's going into his fifth season with his second NFL team, it's no surprise that Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder knows a thing or two about forming a strong bond with his quarterback. What might come as a surprise, though, is how sometimes building that relationship simply comes down to the fundamentals.

"At the end of the day, a lot of times it's just going out there — even though for me it's a new system and for him [Sam Darnold] it's a new system — and playing football," Crowder said. "We play ball, college and pro, whatever it may be we play a lot of ball. So just going out there and playing and trying to get that chemistry and kind of getting a feel for what he likes and telling him what I like, I think that's the thing as far as building chemistry. But still, once you get the play and stuff down and go out there, it's still just playing football at the end of the day."