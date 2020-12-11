Jets WR Jamison Crowder Questionable, WR Denzel Mims Out vs. Seahawks

The Jets could enter Sunday's game against the Seahawks with Breshad Perriman as the only available starting wideout. WR Denzel Mims (non-injury related) is out and Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable after not practicing Friday. Crowder hurt his calf early in Thursday's practice.
"It's not ideal," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "There's nothing anybody can really do about it. It's unfortunate, especially [Crowder] being our best guy, our most consistent guy and someone we really rely on. If we lose him, that's a tough one."
RB Frank Gore (concussion), who was a full participant in Friday's practice, and OL Pat Elflein (shoulder/ankle) are questionable. OLB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) will also be out against Seattle in addition to RG Greg Van Roten (toe), S Ashtyn Davis (foot) and S Bennett Jackson (hamstring).
"He wanted to try to go this week," Gase said of Jenkins. "His range of motion is not where he needs it to be to be able to play at the level he needs to play at. … This is the best decision for him and us because him going out there and playing with one arm, that's not fair to either of us as far as the team or him. We thought this was the best decision to make as far as giving him another week to get ready."
At safety, Gase said the team has cross-trained multiple guys and has two players with experience. On the positive side of the ledger, it seems likely the Jets will activate CB Bless Austin (neck) from injured reserve, who would play opposite Bryce Hall. That means more juggling around team captain S Marcus Maye, who quarterbacked a secondary that played four rookies the last two games: Davis, Hall, CB Lamar Jackson and CB Javelin Guidry.
"I took it head on," Maye said of his mentorship role. "I embraced it from Day 1. I was that rookie at one point, so I understand that it takes time in this league. It happens fast for some guys, so you have to learn on the fly. You get thrown in the fire and you have to adapt. That's what the guys have been doing each week. They've been learning and getting better. I'm proud of them and here to help make sure everybody is lined up and everybody is on the same page each week. Those guys have been getting better and it's been helping me out at the same time."
See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to Week 14
Advertising
Teaching Moment for the Big Ticket
Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton has rarely been beaten this year. According to Pro Football Focus, he hadn't allowed a sack or quarterback hit since the Jets played the Bills in Week 7 ... until last week against the Raiders when he was responsible for two Clelin Ferrell strip-sacks.
"The pass pro stuff, it's a challenge for a rookie to keep doing it play after play after play," Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. "He's going to learn from every time he gets a rep in pass pro. He's going to be a really good, elite tackle and he just needs those reps to go against different players and see different moves. As he grows, which he is every day and every game, he's getting better and better. That's just part of his development."
Eyes on the Prize
Jets second-year RB Ty Johnson had been patiently waiting for his opportunity and finally got it. After receiving no more than 10 carries in 24 career games, he had 22 carries last week against the Raiders and became the first Jet since 2018 to eclipse the 100-yard mark. He ran for 104 yards and had his first career touchdown.
"It meant a lot to me," he said. "It meant a lot to my family. It's been a long two years. It was just a blessing. Obviously you hate to see a player go out to have an opportunity to go, but at the end of the day, the coaches gave me an opportunity to play and that's what I wanted to do: play and have fun. Before every drive I was telling the guys, 'Let's have fun. This is football. We get to play a kid's game for money.' Just having fun and being able to play the most I've ever played in my NFL career in one game, it meant a lot. The yards, the touchdowns, it was all great and all, but the icing on top would've been the win and that's what I'm worried about, the win."