Jets WR Jamison Crowder Questionable, WR Denzel Mims Out vs. Seahawks

LT Mekhi Becton Had Two Teachable Moments vs. Raiders in Week 13

Dec 11, 2020 at 04:18 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

notebook-seahawks-E_SZ2_0161

The Jets could enter Sunday's game against the Seahawks with Breshad Perriman as the only available starting wideout. WR Denzel Mims (non-injury related) is out and Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable after not practicing Friday. Crowder hurt his calf early in Thursday's practice.

"It's not ideal," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "There's nothing anybody can really do about it. It's unfortunate, especially [Crowder] being our best guy, our most consistent guy and someone we really rely on. If we lose him, that's a tough one."

RB Frank Gore (concussion), who was a full participant in Friday's practice, and OL Pat Elflein (shoulder/ankle) are questionable. OLB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) will also be out against Seattle in addition to RG Greg Van Roten (toe), S Ashtyn Davis (foot) and S Bennett Jackson (hamstring).

"He wanted to try to go this week," Gase said of Jenkins. "His range of motion is not where he needs it to be to be able to play at the level he needs to play at. … This is the best decision for him and us because him going out there and playing with one arm, that's not fair to either of us as far as the team or him. We thought this was the best decision to make as far as giving him another week to get ready."

At safety, Gase said the team has cross-trained multiple guys and has two players with experience. On the positive side of the ledger, it seems likely the Jets will activate CB Bless Austin (neck) from injured reserve, who would play opposite Bryce Hall. That means more juggling around team captain S Marcus Maye, who quarterbacked a secondary that played four rookies the last two games: Davis, Hall, CB Lamar Jackson and CB Javelin Guidry.

"I took it head on," Maye said of his mentorship role. "I embraced it from Day 1. I was that rookie at one point, so I understand that it takes time in this league. It happens fast for some guys, so you have to learn on the fly. You get thrown in the fire and you have to adapt. That's what the guys have been doing each week. They've been learning and getting better. I'm proud of them and here to help make sure everybody is lined up and everybody is on the same page each week. Those guys have been getting better and it's been helping me out at the same time."

The Best Practice Photos from Seahawks Week

See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to Week 14

E_SZ1_0796
1 / 37
E_SZ1_0079
2 / 37
E_SZ1_0238
3 / 37
E_SZ1_0652
4 / 37
E_SZ1_0854
5 / 37
E_SZ1_0837
6 / 37
E_SZ1_0936
7 / 37
E_SZ1_0931
8 / 37
E_SZ1_0755
9 / 37
E_SZ1_0725
10 / 37
E_SZ1_0783
11 / 37
E_SZ1_0720
12 / 37
E_SZ1_0754
13 / 37
E_SZ1_0658
14 / 37
E_SZ1_0566
15 / 37
E_SZ1_0518
16 / 37
E_SZ1_0535
17 / 37
E_SZ1_0484
18 / 37
E_SZ1_0483
19 / 37
E_SZ1_0417
20 / 37
E_SZ1_0438
21 / 37
E_SZ1_0344
22 / 37
E_SZ1_0266
23 / 37
E_SZ1_0318
24 / 37
E_SZ1_0275
25 / 37
E_SZ1_0294
26 / 37
E_SZ1_0356
27 / 37
E_SZ1_0252
28 / 37
E_SZ1_0255
29 / 37
E_SZ1_0250
30 / 37
E_SZ1_0232
31 / 37
E_SZ1_0227
32 / 37
E_SZ1_0109
33 / 37
E_SZ1_0097
34 / 37
E_SZ1_0142
35 / 37
E_SZ1_0081
36 / 37
E_SZ1_0190
37 / 37

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Teaching Moment for the Big Ticket
Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton has rarely been beaten this year. According to Pro Football Focus, he hadn't allowed a sack or quarterback hit since the Jets played the Bills in Week 7 ... until last week against the Raiders when he was responsible for two Clelin Ferrell strip-sacks.

"The pass pro stuff, it's a challenge for a rookie to keep doing it play after play after play," Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. "He's going to learn from every time he gets a rep in pass pro. He's going to be a really good, elite tackle and he just needs those reps to go against different players and see different moves. As he grows, which he is every day and every game, he's getting better and better. That's just part of his development."

Eyes on the Prize
Jets second-year RB Ty Johnson had been patiently waiting for his opportunity and finally got it. After receiving no more than 10 carries in 24 career games, he had 22 carries last week against the Raiders and became the first Jet since 2018 to eclipse the 100-yard mark. He ran for 104 yards and had his first career touchdown.

"It meant a lot to me," he said. "It meant a lot to my family. It's been a long two years. It was just a blessing. Obviously you hate to see a player go out to have an opportunity to go, but at the end of the day, the coaches gave me an opportunity to play and that's what I wanted to do: play and have fun. Before every drive I was telling the guys, 'Let's have fun. This is football. We get to play a kid's game for money.' Just having fun and being able to play the most I've ever played in my NFL career in one game, it meant a lot. The yards, the touchdowns, it was all great and all, but the icing on top would've been the win and that's what I'm worried about, the win."

Related Content

news

Jets Sign S J.T. Hassell 

Former Gulf South Conference DPOY Played in 4 Games in 2019
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Seahawks - Friday

LB Jordan Jenkins (Shoulder) Ruled Out, WR Jamison Crowder (Calf) Questionable vs. Seattle
news

After a Heartbreaking Loss, What Do You Expect From the Jets Against the Seahawks?

news

Jets at Seahawks Game Preview: After Battle Sunday, Two Clubs Will Remain Connected for Years

Sam Darnold and the Jets Will Answer the Bell Against Jamal Adams and 'Hawks Out West
news

Frank Bush's New Role as Jets DC: 'Challenge ... Fun ... Exciting'

His First Assignment: Try to Tame Russell Wilson & Seahawks Offense in Seattle's Tough Environment
news

After 2 TDs Last Week, WR Jamison Crowder Gets Back His Groove

One of QB Sam Darnold's Favorite Receivers Should See Plenty of Targets at Seattle
news

What Are the Jets Saying About Seahawks S Jamal Adams?

Sam Darnold Said All-Pro Safety 'Presents a Challenge for Everyone' on Offense
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Seahawks - Thursday

Jordan Jenkins (Shoulder) DNP for Second Day In a Row
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Seahawks

The Green & White Defense Faces a Tough Test in Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf 
news

Where Are They Now: Carl Howard

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Rutgers
news

Jets Regroup, Prepare to Make a Run at Seattle on Sunday

Adam Gase on RBs Ty Johnson & Josh Adams vs. Vegas: Good to See the Duo 'Do as Well as They Did'

Advertising