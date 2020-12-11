Jets WR Jamison Crowder Questionable, WR Denzel Mims Out vs. Seahawks

The Jets could enter Sunday's game against the Seahawks with Breshad Perriman as the only available starting wideout. WR Denzel Mims (non-injury related) is out and Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable after not practicing Friday. Crowder hurt his calf early in Thursday's practice.

"It's not ideal," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "There's nothing anybody can really do about it. It's unfortunate, especially [Crowder] being our best guy, our most consistent guy and someone we really rely on. If we lose him, that's a tough one."

RB Frank Gore (concussion), who was a full participant in Friday's practice, and OL Pat Elflein (shoulder/ankle) are questionable. OLB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) will also be out against Seattle in addition to RG Greg Van Roten (toe), S Ashtyn Davis (foot) and S Bennett Jackson (hamstring).

"He wanted to try to go this week," Gase said of Jenkins. "His range of motion is not where he needs it to be to be able to play at the level he needs to play at. … This is the best decision for him and us because him going out there and playing with one arm, that's not fair to either of us as far as the team or him. We thought this was the best decision to make as far as giving him another week to get ready."

At safety, Gase said the team has cross-trained multiple guys and has two players with experience. On the positive side of the ledger, it seems likely the Jets will activate CB Bless Austin (neck) from injured reserve, who would play opposite Bryce Hall. That means more juggling around team captain S Marcus Maye, who quarterbacked a secondary that played four rookies the last two games: Davis, Hall, CB Lamar Jackson and CB Javelin Guidry.