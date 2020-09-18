Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers

New Slot

The Jets will be without slot WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) on Sunday against the NFL's No. 1 pass defense from 2019. The 49ers' secondary, however, will be without five-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Crowder led the Jets in receptions (78), yards (833) and touchdowns (6) last season. He had 7 catches, 115 yards and 1 TD in Week 1 at Buffalo last week. Head Coach Adam Gase is optimistic that Crowder won't need to be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least three weeks.

"Hopefully this will be more of a short-term thing than long term, but everybody's body reacts a little differently," Gase said. "Once we get him back on the field and move him around next week, we'll see where he's at. By next Wednesday, that'll put us at six or seven days, so we'll see where he's at after that."

Braxton Berrios, who doubles as the team's punt returner, will start in Crowder's place Sunday. Berrios had 6 receptions for 115 yards last season, including a 69-yard catch and run against the Raiders in Week 12. Gase said he tries to develop a role for Berrios each game even when Crowder is healthy, but it's difficult because they play the same position.

"I'm glad he's here because I think it's rare to have two slots that can be starters in this league," he said. "Braxton, I have a lot of confidence in him. When we got him last year, I was really excited after just seeing him throughout college. We'll get out there and it seems like he and Sam have good chemistry because they've worked enough together. We always try to make sure Crowder doesn't take every rep in training camp and during the week anyway, so Braxton gets quite a few reps throughout the week. There is some chemistry there."