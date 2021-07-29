Jets WR Jamison Crowder: 'I Still Got It' 

Crowder (5-9, 177) wasn't present during OTAs as he navigated a contract issue, which was settled in June. But when he spoke to the media during minicamp, he said he's familiar with OC Mike LaFleur's system because it's similar to the one Jay Gruden and Sean McVay ran in Washington during Crowder's rookie season in 2015.

That season, four players had at least 500 yards -- Jordan Reed, Pierre Garcon, Crowder, DeSean Jackson -- and three had more than 600 (everyone minus Jackson). Point being that Crowder, who finished that year with 59 receptions, 604 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, believes multiple receivers can have success in LaFleur's system.

"I think the versatility is the unique thing about us," he said. "It's just up to the receivers to go out there and make plays no matter where you're at whether it's inside or outside. The ball comes your way, you have to have that mentality you're going to make a play. That's the mentality I've always had and hopefully we can put that together and go out there and make it happen."

Crowder has yet to take reps with the No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as Crowder didn't take 7-on-7 or team reps in the spring and Wilson hasn't reported to training camp while he remains unsigned. Crowder said it's a good opportunity for the young QBs on the roster in Mike White and James Morgan, and he felt the team's first practice went well.