Jets WR Garrett Wilson: 'We Got to Take the Right Steps to Get Better'

Jets WR ﻿Garrett Wilson﻿ had 2 receptions for 83 yards and flashed his explosive playmaking ability with a 68-yard touchdown reception as the Jets fell to Dallas, 30-10, at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

"I feel like I got away a little bit on the route and it was cool to be able to run free and not see anyone," Wilson said. "I haven't had that feeling in a while, so that feeling was cool for sure."

With 7:21 remaining in the second quarter, the second-year wideout created separation from CB Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, with a quick release and QB Zach Wilson faked a handoff and fired a pass into a tight window across the middle. G. Wilson ran a crossing pattern, caught the ball and ran 55 yards after the catch to cut the Cowboys' lead to 10-7.

"I thought they did a nice job," head coach Robert Saleh said. "Zach hit that strike route to Garrett over the middle for that big touchdown."

RB Breece Hall added: "That play was just a result of when we keep doing what we are doing good things happen. The play-pass happens, and it springs big pass plays."

The reception was the longest of Garrett's NFL career and topped the 60-yard catch and run he had against Minnesota in Week 13 last season. In addition, it was the first 50+ yard completion by the Jets since Week 15 of 2022 (Z. Wilson to WR Jeff Smith for 50 yards), which was also the team's last 40-plus-yard touchdown (Z. Wilson to C.J. Uzomah).

"Those guys were stacking the box and playing a lot of those five-down fronts," Z. Wilson said. "And it was one that we wanted to get him one-on-one with the corner. It was a good play-pass and the guys held up well. He ran a great route and then obviously did the rest. And I thought that was a good play call by Hackett." He was referring to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.