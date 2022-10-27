Jets WR Garrett Wilson Wants to Write a 'New Story' in Patriots Rivalry

Belichick's defense is tied for third in takeaways with 13 (7 interceptions, 6 fumble recoveries). The Patriots boast a talented and deep secondary with two of Pro Football Focus' top graded cornerbacks in single coverage. Jonathan Jones ranks No. 1 (91.2 grade) and Jack Jones No. 4 (90.5).

"They got a lot of speed on their side, a good group," Wilson said. "I am excited to go out there and do what I do and have a chance to put some of the things I do well on display against a good group."

Wilson leads the Jets with 28 catches to go along with his 314 receiving yards. His 2 touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Corey Davis. But the Green & White will be without one of Wilson's best friends and the team's top young playmakers in RB Breece Hall, who leads the team with 681 scrimmage yards and 5 scores (4 rushing, 1 receiving). Hall tore his ACL against Denver last Sunday and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Before his injury, Hall accounted for 44.2 % of the Jets' touches. Wilson said he wants to pick up where Hall left off.