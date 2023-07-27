Jets WR Garrett Wilson No. 74 on NFL Top 100 List

Voted on by the players, Jets WR Garrett Wilson was named the No. 74 player in the 2023 Edition of the NFL Top 100.

The NFL's 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Wilson totaled 83 receptions for 1,103 yards last season, ranking top 20 league-wide in both, and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. He broke both franchise records for most receptions and receiving yards records by a rookie and had four receiving touchdowns.

Wilson's signature moment of 2022 came against the Browns in Week 3 when he had eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winning score with :22 seconds remaining.

In addition, the Ohio State product came up big for the Green & White throughout the year registering two games with multiple receiving touchdowns (Week 11 vs Chicago) and coming up with 27 receptions on third down – tied for sixth most in the league. Wilson's third-down reception percentage of 64.3% was the fifth-best among the players in the top 10 for receptions.

The No. 10 selection in April's NFL Draft, had at least 75 receiving yards in eight games, most of all rookies, and three games with 100-plus yards including 162 yards game against Minnesota in Week 13.

Heading into year two, Wilson worked on his release off the line of scrimmage during the offseason and spent OTAs and Minicamp developing chemistry with the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers.

"Depending on whatever defensive back I am getting on when I get in press coverage, I want to consistently be able to get into my route as fast as possible," Wilson said.

During the first week of training camp, Wilson and Rodgers have connected on several highlight reel worthy passing plays. Tuesday, Wilson beat his defender off the line and Rodgers tossed him a perfect pass for a toe drag catch along the sideline for 20+ yards.

Wilson picked Rodgers brain throughout the spring and into the summer and plans to use that knowledge this season.