Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets WR Garrett Wilson was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week after his prolific receiving performance helped lift the Jets to a 31-10 victory at MetLife Stadium against Chicago in a Week 12 game last Sunday.

Wilson (6-0, 192) registered 5 receptions for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns – the first Jets rookie receiver to have 2 games with at least 2 receiving touchdowns in a season.

"He is still a young pup," HC Robert Saleh said. "There is still so much more meat on the bone for him as he continues to get reps and grow and learn. But his success is everyone's success because it's going to open it up for everyone else when teams try to take him away or do whatever they have to."

On the Jets 9-play, 75-yard opening scoring drive, Wilson caught 3 passes for 32 yards including an 8-yard touchdown toss from QB Mike White in his first start of the season. Wilson ran a quick out, drew a holding penalty and still created enough separation for the score.