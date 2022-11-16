Jets WR Garrett Wilson: 'Hope to Prove to the World That We're Here to Stay'

So far this season, the willowy Wilson leads the Green & White with 42 receptions for 521 yards ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Patriots in Foxborough, MA. In his first game against New England, on Oct. 30, Wilson made 6 catches for 115 yards (19.2 yards a catch average), including his season-long reception from QB Zach Wilson, which went for 54 yards.

After a slight lull in production during October, the team of Wilson & Wilson has bounced back and has had an impact.

"We've just been building since he [Zach Wilson] got back, really since camp even though there was a hiccup when he got hurt," the electrifying rookie receiver said. "Ever since he got back, we've continued to build, not just from the film and in practice, it's our relationship. He has the same mindset, always trying to improve, he comes into the [WRs] room and talks about what we can do to exploit something he saw on film. For me personally, me being a young dude and him being a young dude, it's great for me because I need to hear what the quarterback is thinking. I want to be what he wants me to be, I want to be whatever he wants me to be. I want to get the ball as much as possible and make the play. Every play he wants to throw to me, it's important to be on the same page and hitting on all cylinders when it comes to Sunday."

The Jets will be seeking their fifth straight road win of the season (for only the third time in franchise history), a streak that could match the start of the 2010 season, which coincidentally, was the last time the team went to the playoffs. Wilson said that the success on the road, which began with the incredible comeback win at Cleveland (when Wilson caught the winning TD pass from Joe Flacco) set the stage for what has come after -- wins at Pittsburgh, at Green Bay and at Denver -- that brought an eerie silence in enemy territory.

"When you're the road team we have to embrace those moments, we're the underdogs, the ones everyone wants to see fail," he said. "We've done a great job with that and hopefully can carry it into the second half of the season. The mentality is that we have something to prove, that we can turn this into our place.