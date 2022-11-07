Jets WR Garrett Wilson Had 'Gritty' Performance in Win vs. Bills

Then with just under five minutes remaining in the half, Wilson had 24- and 8-yard catches on a key 13-play scoring drive. RB Michael Carter's 6-yard TD run cut the Bills lead to 14-10 with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

"I have just been seeing coverages better, knowing when to give this DB that release versus doing too much," Wilson said. "And getting into my route faster, trying to get into my route gets as far and as fast as possible."

With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, on a double-reverse, Wilson fumbled the ball when he tried to fake a pass but recovered. Three plays later, RB James Robinson gave the Jets a 17-14 lead on a 7-yard TD reception, his first score in green and white.

"I feel like I did what I could do man," Wilson said. "The offense did what had to do took what they were given us, and, on that play, I was really fighting for it. Did what we had to do."

Wilson's chemistry with his quarterback is starting to heat up. In their first four games together since Zach Wilson's return from a right knee injury, the rookie wideout had 10 catches for 100 yards. In the last two contests, the Ohio State product tallied 14 receptions for 207 yards.

"We have some funky plays that end up working out in games," the second-year signal-caller said. "That's cool to have that chemistry. It is going to keep growing because there are some looks that we can still improve on. I'm trying to figure it out with him and everybody else of course, but he did a great job showing up today. Had some great catches."

Wilson may wake up Monday with a couple of bumps and bruises, but, to him, the hurt will be well worth it.