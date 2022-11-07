Jets WR Garrett Wilson Had 'Gritty' Performance in Win vs. Bills

HC Robert Saleh on the Rookie: “He's Going to Be Sore Tomorrow”

Nov 07, 2022 at 08:10 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_DC1_4506-wilson-thumb

While the Jets offense rode a punishing run game in the team's 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills, QB Zach Wilson again relied on WR Garrett Wilson through the air as the rookie led the team with 8 catches and 92 yards.

"He was gritty," HC Robert Saleh said of Wilson. "I think somewhere around the middle of the fourth quarter somebody made the comment that he's going to be sore tomorrow. But it's a deserved sore."

The No. 10 overall pick in April's NFL Draft had his second consecutive game with at least 6 catches and 90 yards. In the first half, he had 6 catches for 65 yards and was on the receiving end of some big hits.

"Tough one, those boys from upstate can hit," the wideout said. "And I had a couple plays that were bang-bang. They took some hits, I took some hits, but it is going to feel a whole lot better that we won."

With 4:31 remaining in the first quarter, Wilson caught a pass on an out route and took it up the sideline for 15 yards. He collided with four defenders and dragged them forward for a first down. The drive resulted in a 53-yard field by K Greg Zuerlein and New York's first points.

Then with just under five minutes remaining in the half, Wilson had 24- and 8-yard catches on a key 13-play scoring drive. RB Michael Carter's 6-yard TD run cut the Bills lead to 14-10 with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

"I have just been seeing coverages better, knowing when to give this DB that release versus doing too much," Wilson said. "And getting into my route faster, trying to get into my route gets as far and as fast as possible."

With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, on a double-reverse, Wilson fumbled the ball when he tried to fake a pass but recovered. Three plays later, RB James Robinson gave the Jets a 17-14 lead on a 7-yard TD reception, his first score in green and white.

"I feel like I did what I could do man," Wilson said. "The offense did what had to do took what they were given us, and, on that play, I was really fighting for it. Did what we had to do."

Wilson's chemistry with his quarterback is starting to heat up. In their first four games together since Zach Wilson's return from a right knee injury, the rookie wideout had 10 catches for 100 yards. In the last two contests, the Ohio State product tallied 14 receptions for 207 yards.

"We have some funky plays that end up working out in games," the second-year signal-caller said. "That's cool to have that chemistry. It is going to keep growing because there are some looks that we can still improve on. I'm trying to figure it out with him and everybody else of course, but he did a great job showing up today. Had some great catches."

Wilson may wake up Monday with a couple of bumps and bruises, but, to him, the hurt will be well worth it.

"Anytime we can get a division win is huge," Garrett Wilson said. "But I would be lying if I said Buffalo, we didn't have something for them and want to come out and prove something this week. And we did that in a big way, a huge win."

Gallery | All of the Best Postgame Photos from the Win Over the Bills

See the top images from the field and locker room after the 20-17 win against the Bills.

E_SZ3_2895
1 / 55
E_SZ3_2506
2 / 55
E_SZ3_3002
3 / 55
E_SZ3_2858
4 / 55
E_SZ3_2831
5 / 55
E_SZ3_2683
6 / 55
E_SZ3_2826
7 / 55
E_SZ3_2539
8 / 55
E_SZ3_2664
9 / 55
E_SZ3_2710
10 / 55
E_SZ3_2734
11 / 55
E_SZ3_2601
12 / 55
E_SZ3_2544
13 / 55
E_SS1_0257
14 / 55
E_SS1_0191
15 / 55
E_SS1_0613
16 / 55
E_SS1_0632
17 / 55
E_SS1_0529
18 / 55
E_SS1_0415
19 / 55
E_SS1_0483
20 / 55
E_SS1_0391
21 / 55
E_SS1_0441
22 / 55
E_SS1_0547
23 / 55
E_SS1_0316
24 / 55
E_DC105897-new
25 / 55
E_DC106267
26 / 55
E_DC106173
27 / 55
E_SS1_0278
28 / 55
E_SS1_0292
29 / 55
E_DC105945
30 / 55
E_SZ3_2758
31 / 55
E_DC105989-new
32 / 55
E_DC106130NEW
33 / 55
E_DC105966NEW
34 / 55
E_DC106008NEW
35 / 55
E_SS3_1160
36 / 55
E_SS3_0636
37 / 55
E_SS1_0747
38 / 55
E_SS3_1355
39 / 55
E_SS3_1277
40 / 55
E_SS3_0898
41 / 55
E_SS3_1032
42 / 55
E_SS3_0761
43 / 55
E_SS3_0795
44 / 55
E_SS3_0869
45 / 55
E_SS3_0529
46 / 55
E_SS1_0799
47 / 55
E_SS3_0471
48 / 55
E_SS1_0904
49 / 55
E_SS1_0995
50 / 55
E_SS1_0844
51 / 55
E_SS1_0848
52 / 55
E_SS1_0946
53 / 55
E_SS1_0775
54 / 55
E_SS1_0814
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Buffalo Bills

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 20-17 Victory Over Buffalo

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Victory Over the Bills

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 20-17 Home Win Over Buffalo.

news

3 Takeaways Jets-Bills | D.J. Reed Playing at 'All-Pro' Level

Green & White Run Season-High 34 Attempts; Special Teams Overcome Adversity

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Victory Over the Bills?

Six on Offense, Four on Defense Register Most Playing Time

news

In Crunch Time, Jets Offense Didn't Flinch & Imposed Its Will on the Bills

Michael Carter: Ten of Their Plays to Go-Ahead FG Were Runs Through Holes That 'We Hit With Bad Intention'

news

Jets-Bills Game Recap | Jets, Zach Wilson Rush to Great 20-17 Victory over Josh Allen & Bills

Bounce Back from Patriots Loss with Rocking Win at MetLife to Move Within a Half-Game of 1st-Place Bills

news

MetLife, Jets and Giants Team Up for Online Auctions to Support Students in Tri-State Area

Fans to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and authentic merchandise to benefit Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation's Far Rockaway Giants and Harlem Giants

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'We Expected to Win This Game'

Second-Year QB Hit on 72% of His Passes in Win Over the Bills

news

Theories Abound on How the Jets Defense Rose Up Against Josh Allen & Buffalo

John Franklin-Myers' View: We Forced TOs, We Got the QB Down, We Played Violent

news

WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Deactivates S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano; CB Tre'Davious White Also Out

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Great Challenge Could Lead to Great Reward

Offense, Special Teams Reducing Errors, Defense Rising to Occasion Could Lead to Key W Heading into Bye

Advertising