Jets WR Garrett Wilson Flashes in Limited Action vs. Falcons

Wilson may have missed a big-play opportunity on his final catch, but he surely learned from it. During the preseason, he has given distinct value to every snap. He sees every play as an opportunity to improve and has performed with 5five catches in limited action.

"You tell him one thing and he puts his twist and his special dynamic in it," White said. "But he never makes the same mistake twice. It seems like he just keeps improving. And as a rookie, especially as a receiver, that is what you want to see because they are not going to come in and get everything right all the time."

And already, Wilson's performances have White and Saleh thinking about his future.