Jets WR Elijah Moore Transitioning Well to NFL; 'I'm Here for a Reason'

Moore joins a WR's room that's been revamped this offseason. He's the young addition, but there are other new faces such as Keelan Cole and Corey Davis, who was Brown's teammate in Tennessee the last two seasons.

"As soon as Corey got here, we chopped it up," Moore said. "I know he's a great player. He went like five overall a couple years ago. I already know what type of time he's on, his [mentality]. I just know he wants to be ready and show people everything that he didn't get the opportunity to show at the other place. I feel real confident that I have him on my team. It's definitely a blessing."

Moore was a dynamic player for the Rebels last season, leading the nation in receptions (10.8) and receiving yards (149.1) per game. He finished with a school record 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and 8 TDs before opting out of the final two games of the season.

Even though there are no stats kept in OTAs, Moore flashed his playmaking ability early. He caught the first pass in team periods last Friday on play action from fellow rookie Zach Wilson. Wilson dropped the throw into Moore's bucket, who then turned upfield and showed off his 4.3 speed. The pair has quickly developed chemistry, which has extended beyond the field (they went out to eat in New York City at the end of rookie minicamp) and it's translated to the field.