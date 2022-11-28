Jets WR Elijah Moore on His Performance vs. Bears: 'I Knew It Was Going to Come'

White added: "It was an awesome feel by Elijah. It was an out-breaking route, but he had the feel to kind of slow up and get in that soft spot. That was a big one. Third down in the red zone, scoring coming out of the half. To get it to that two-score game, or whatever it was, it was big. That was a big play for Elijah."

Moore and White picked up where they left off last season -- in White's three starts, Moore had 14 receptions, 156 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Man, [White] did tremendous," Moore said. "You can just feel the energy on the field when he's in there. We didn't take any steps back and it felt like we were just as confident with Zach [Wilson] in. I'm just grateful he played how he played and that we won. … We were just flowing We had adversity with the weather."

After the trade deadline earlier this month, Moore was quick to put that behind him. After Sunday's game, when the Jets totaled a season-high 466 yards of offense, Moore said that he is looking to build on his performance.