Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'Never a Loss, Always a Lesson'

Moore grew up in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and went to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where as a senior he caught 28 passes for 407 yards and 5 TDs. He initially committed to Georgia (from among more than 30 scholarship offers), but then decided to head to Oxford, MS. Thing is, Moore said, football was not his first love.

"I hated football and I loved hoops," Moore said. "My brother told me to stand in front of the yard, get hit and tackle him. I hated it, I used to cry. When I was 6 years old I went to try out for a team and realized I was faster than anyone else. Then I had a girl coach who told me to get the ball and run outside. I scored a touchdown and it was fun. They couldn't touch me. Probably when I was in high school, my first game on the varsity I scored like five TDs. That's when I thought I could really do this. Then I started hearing about all these [scholarship] offers and I was only playing for fun. Then I started to take it seriously and really working out. In Florida that's what we do, it's how I express myself. Doing stuff like that brought more clarification that I love this."

As Moore and the Jets other wide receivers prepare for Sunday's game against visiting Cincinnati, they all must adjust to playing with QB Mike White, who is expected to step in for the injured Zach Wilson (PCL strain).

"Zach is a big piece, not just of the offense, but the whole team," Moore said. "He brings energy and keeps everyone up. He's a positive dude and it's hard seeing him go down. But it's always the next man up and now it's Mike White's turn to finish what Zach he started. I spoke with him [White] and know he's going to be alright. He hasn't had many first team reps, but we see how he moves in practice. No one is worried. We have an opportunity to work with someone who comes in every day and grinds."

And finally, asked what he likes to do in his downtime, Moore said "sleep is very important."