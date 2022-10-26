Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'It Felt Good to Be Back Out There'

With few exceptions -- injuries -- the Jets are flying high with a 5-2 record, four straight victories, a 4-0 record on the road and a spotless turnover record the past three games.

With Elijah Moore held back last week, Denzel Mims got his season underway in the Jets' 16-9 road victory at Denver.

After being a gameday inactive in the Jets' first six games of the season, Mims made an immediate impact when he set one of the blocks that helped spring Breece Hall on his 62-yard TD scamper against the Broncos.

"It felt good to be back out there, where I haven't been for six, seven weeks," Mims said. "To get out there, to get my feet wet a little bit, see what is going on and realize what we've been doing in practice."

About Hall's scoring runs, Mims said: "I enjoyed that a lot. They preached on it all week, OK you got to get this block, get this block. When we got to the game, I actually blocked a different dude than I was supposed to. The first guy came down there fast, so I got someone else and it actually ended up being the right guy. I just took his head off and Breece got the TD."