Jets WR Denzel Mims: 'It Felt Good to Be Back Out There'

With few exceptions -- injuries -- the Jets are flying high with a 5-2 record, four straight victories, a 4-0 record on the road and a spotless turnover record the past three games.
With Elijah Moore held back last week, Denzel Mims got his season underway in the Jets' 16-9 road victory at Denver.
After being a gameday inactive in the Jets' first six games of the season, Mims made an immediate impact when he set one of the blocks that helped spring Breece Hall on his 62-yard TD scamper against the Broncos.
"It felt good to be back out there, where I haven't been for six, seven weeks," Mims said. "To get out there, to get my feet wet a little bit, see what is going on and realize what we've been doing in practice."
About Hall's scoring runs, Mims said: "I enjoyed that a lot. They preached on it all week, OK you got to get this block, get this block. When we got to the game, I actually blocked a different dude than I was supposed to. The first guy came down there fast, so I got someone else and it actually ended up being the right guy. I just took his head off and Breece got the TD."
HC Robert Saleh offered his praise: "I think Mims sealed that up pretty well for us. We got a stupid OPI [offensive pass interference] later from a great block by him, too, where he did the same thing. He did a great job on both of those and showing up and so I think those runs show when you are able to get a hold of a guy that's that explosive and powerful, he can take it all the way, but that's definitely a team effort right there."
See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Patriots game.
After being drafted out of Baylor, Mims, the 6-3, 207-pound WR, had 23 receptions for 357 yards, with 15 of those catches going for first downs. But in his sophomore NFL season, he did not have the benefit of OTAs or minicamp because of coronavirus restrictions. He then missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and was not activated until late October. In 11 games (3 starts) Mims caught 8 passes for 133 yards and no TDs.
"Last year was pretty tough," he said. "This year I kept my head straight, CD [Corey Davis, who may or may not play on Sunday] helped me out a lot. Just keep my head up, keep pushing and stay positive."
Last spring, the Jets used one of their three first-round draft picks to add Garrett Wilson, who had a strong start to the 2022 season. Plus, the veteran Davis returned after missing time late last season because of core muscle surgery. It's a crowded wide receivers room, and for much of this season Mims was simply crowded out.
"It's always good to see the team win," Mims said. "When the team is winning, everyone in the building is happy. It's good to see success. A lot of guys teach, but when you lose a lot of guys don't want to teach you. So right now, I'm just learning everywhere."
He added: "Just go out and play football. Whatever happens — happens. I can only control what I can control. It's something I can't forget. Play hard is all I can control, it's what I focus on."