Jets WR Corey Davis: 'Self-Inflicted Errors' Is the Theme of Last 2 Weeks

One of those plays Davis would like to have back came midway through the second quarter with the Jets trailing, 10-0. Wilson bought time and rolled left before firing a ball downfield to Davis near the goal line that was broken up by rookie CB Patrick Surtain. The Green & White settled for a field-goal attempt, which was converted by Matt Ammendola from 56 yards out. But the Jets flagged for a delay of game and elected to punt. The Broncos scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive and extended their lead to 17-0.

"He just made a good play on it, but that's one of the plays I have to make," Davis said of the downfield incompletion. "I understand that. That probably would've changed the game, but I feel like that's a play I definitely have to make."

The Jets offense has been held out of the end zone for two straight games and mustered 160 receiving yards Sunday against the Broncos as Wilson connected with nine different receivers. Davis believes Wilson is capable mentally, physically and emotionally to succeed in the NFL despite back-to-back challenging outings that included a combined six interceptions and nine sacks.

OC Mike LaFleur's system is predicated on the run, but the offense couldn't get into a rhythm on the ground after rushing for 152 yards against the Patriots in Week 2. It's early in the season, but Davis is ready to turn a page and find the offense's identity that began to take shape over the summer that showed explosive playmakers and an exciting young quarterback under center.