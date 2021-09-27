Jets WR Corey Davis: 'Self-Inflicted Errors' Is the Theme of Last 2 Weeks

Green & White Gained 162 Yards in Loss to Broncos

Sep 27, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Wide receiver Corey Davis was one of many Jets to swallow a difficult pill after the team's 26-0 loss at Denver on Sunday, but he still believes in the offense and its personnel.

"Man it was tough," he said. "Tough sledding. A lot of it was self-inflicted errors, which has been the theme for the past couple of weeks. We're a good team, we have a lot of talent, we just have to put it together and that's the most the frustrating part because we know we have talent. There's no reason we should have zero points. We have too much talent for that. We have to get back to it."

Davis, who emerged as QB Zach Wilson's favorite target in training camp and the preseason, led the team with 5 receptions for 41 yards after he was held to 2 catches for 8 yards in Week 2. He, however, was not pleased with his performance.

"I could do better," he said. "There are plays I wish I could have back out there. I have to make more plays to put the team in better positions."

He later added: "We have to make plays wherever the ball is. We have to make plays and that starts with me."

One of those plays Davis would like to have back came midway through the second quarter with the Jets trailing, 10-0. Wilson bought time and rolled left before firing a ball downfield to Davis near the goal line that was broken up by rookie CB Patrick Surtain. The Green & White settled for a field-goal attempt, which was converted by Matt Ammendola from 56 yards out. But the Jets flagged for a delay of game and elected to punt. The Broncos scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive and extended their lead to 17-0.

"He just made a good play on it, but that's one of the plays I have to make," Davis said of the downfield incompletion. "I understand that. That probably would've changed the game, but I feel like that's a play I definitely have to make."

The Jets offense has been held out of the end zone for two straight games and mustered 160 receiving yards Sunday against the Broncos as Wilson connected with nine different receivers. Davis believes Wilson is capable mentally, physically and emotionally to succeed in the NFL despite back-to-back challenging outings that included a combined six interceptions and nine sacks.

OC Mike LaFleur's system is predicated on the run, but the offense couldn't get into a rhythm on the ground after rushing for 152 yards against the Patriots in Week 2. It's early in the season, but Davis is ready to turn a page and find the offense's identity that began to take shape over the summer that showed explosive playmakers and an exciting young quarterback under center.

"We have to create that," he said. "We have talent and everyone knows it, but we just have to put it together and take it one play at a time. Nothing more or nothing less."

Advertising