Jets WR Corey Davis Announces Intention to Step Away from Football

Prior to joining the Jets, Davis posted personal bests of 65 receptions, 984 yards and 5 TDs with Tennessee in 2020. Davis compiled eight 100-yard receiving games in his career including a 4-catch, 111-yard effort in the Jets' 27-24 win over the Titans on Oct. 3, 2021.

"Corey Davis was a true professional on and off the field. He was a great example to our young players of how to come to work every day and put in a complete and consistent day of work," Jets GM Joe Douglas said. "We were fortunate to have him here. We wish him the best moving forward."

At Western Michigan, Davis had 331 receptions for 5,278 yards (15.9 yards/catch), three 1,400-yards-plus seasons, and 52 touchdowns over four seasons. His yardage total set the FBS career mark in 2016 and remains the record.

For his NFL career, Davis appeared in 78 regular-season games (67 starts) and had 273 receptions, 3,879 receiving yards and 17 TDs.

The Jets have a revamped wide receiver room around Garrett Wilson, having signed free agents Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb this offseason.