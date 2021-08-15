Jets WR Corey Davis Named to NFL's Top 100

"I just think he's really good in this system because he's got physicality, he's got size, and he can put his foot in the ground, one-foot cut, and separate," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "That's what this offense kind of started to become. It's a lot of just one-foot cut, separate, let's get the ball and go. And when you have a guy that can put his foot in the ground sharply, still run away from you, catch the ball, and like our quarterbacks feel that guy. You can feel him going over the middle. You feel like he's got a big radius and on top of it, he's fearless and the reason you know that is because you've seen it on tape. Corey can be successful anywhere. He's made up of all the right stuff, but I do think this system fits him really well."