Jets' WR Corey Davis: Cleveland Comeback 'Was Definitely the Turning Point'

After recording 34 receptions in nine games -- Davis said he dedicated himself to losing some weight (he's now at 209 pounds) and accepting the role as "the old guy" at only 27 among a group of young, potential stars.

"I'm always working on my body and doing as much as I can because I know how hard it is to stay healthy," he said. "Durability is important, trying to stay on the field and in the game. I stayed on top of my recovery. My weight dropped a bit when I came into camp. I wanted to get it down and I feel great."

And his play in the Jets' offense, while seemingly under the radar, has been impressive so far this season. Consider that, Davis has the highest percentage of catches that have gone for either a first down or a touchdown among all receivers with 15 or more catches (89.5 percent, 17 of 19 grabs). Davis' 17 first-down grabs lead the team, G. Wilson has 15 and Moore 11. Finally, Davis tops the Green & White in receptions of at least 20+ yards with 5 and his 18.5-yard per catch average leads the NFL (min. 15 receptions).

"I'll take it," he said.

At Green Bay last week, with the scored tied, 3-3, Davis was part of another pivotal play when Zach Wilson, helped by a key block from TE C.J. Uzomah found Davis for a 41-yard gain. On the next play, again punctuated by a crushing Uzomah block, Braxton Berrios scored on a reverse from 20 yards out. There has been some chatter that Wilson underthrew his pass, which might have gone for a TD.

"He did it right," Davis said of his QB. "We scored on the next play, so I'm cool with that. As long as we get 6 [points] I'm cool with that." He added: "I pride myself on making every catch, especially the big one when needed. I most want the team to call on me, call my number. It's a blessing to be a part of this team and I think we're growing."

After the Jets' win in Green Bay, second-year WR Elijah Mooreexpressed frustration after not having been targeted against the Packers. Davis, however, is convinced that Moore's time will come, and soon.

"I get it, he just wants to help and be part of the team and what we're doing," Davis said. "He's a great dude, we love him on this team, in the locker room. He's far from selfish, always looking out for other people. Just stay locked in and positive through these days. We love him on this team.

"We've got a lot of playmakers who can do a lot with the ball, Breece [Hall], M.C. [Michael Carter], me, E [Moore], Garrett [Wilson]. A lot of dudes. I get it can be frustrating at times. One week you might get one or zero [targets], the next week eight or nine. We always want to be that guy, we're competitors and we want our number to be called all the time. People have to understand we have a lot of dudes who can do a lot with the ball. As long as we're winning I'm OK with it."

With a second straight road game on tap -- Sunday at Denver -- Davis said that he, and many of his teammates, get a charge out of playing and winning away from MetLife Stadium. After all, wasn't it rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner modeling a cheesehead after beating the Packers?

"It's tough on the road, especially in this league to get a win," he said. "Me personally, I love playing on the road, it's us against the world. That's what we expect no matter where or when we play we expect to win the game." He added: "It's definitely different going out to Denver. I've played there the last four years. You have to be on your stuff, hydration, take care of your body because you will feel the effect [of playing at altitude] when you're there.