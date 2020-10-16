Jets' WR Breshad Perriman Questionable for Sunday's Game at Dolphins

Injury Status for Week 6 Jets WR Breshad Perriman's status is trending in the right direction for a return to the lineup on Sunday after missing three games with an ankle injury. If he's able to play on Sunday, Head Coach Adam Gase doesn't envision any restrictions for Perriman, though he is listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

"I think it helps anytime you get a guy that is as fast as he is," Gase said. "It puts a different pressure on the defense. We haven't had anybody with this kind of speed out there since he's been gone. The guy had a really productive second half of the season last year and he definitely was our best guy in training camp. We really saw some things where we were excited and then we had the setback with the injury and then he was out for a while. … I think now with the combination we have right now I think our speed is increasing on the outside, which is extremely helpful at that position."