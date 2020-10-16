Jets' WR Breshad Perriman Questionable for Sunday's Game at Dolphins

LT Mekhi Becton Is Doubtful After He Was a Limited Participant on Friday

Oct 16, 2020 at 04:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Injury Status for Week 6
Jets WR Breshad Perriman's status is trending in the right direction for a return to the lineup on Sunday after missing three games with an ankle injury. If he's able to play on Sunday, Head Coach Adam Gase doesn't envision any restrictions for Perriman, though he is listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

"I think it helps anytime you get a guy that is as fast as he is," Gase said. "It puts a different pressure on the defense. We haven't had anybody with this kind of speed out there since he's been gone. The guy had a really productive second half of the season last year and he definitely was our best guy in training camp. We really saw some things where we were excited and then we had the setback with the injury and then he was out for a while. … I think now with the combination we have right now I think our speed is increasing on the outside, which is extremely helpful at that position."

LT Mekhi Becton is doubtful for Sunday's game and went through individual drills Friday after not participating in Wednesday's or Thursday's sessions.

"It's all about, do the trainer's, doctors have a concern?" Gase said. "If they don't and then he feels the right way, then we've got a chance. If he feels like something doesn't feel right, then we don't." 

CB Bless Austin (calf/non-injury related), DL John-Franklin Myers (foot), LG Alex Lewis (shoulder) and DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are all questionable for Sunday's matchup. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) is listed as doubtful even though Gase has ruled him out.

The Best Practice Photos from Dolphins Week

See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to the Trip to Miami

Getting Chris Herndon on Track
After an impressive training camp, TE Chris Herndon has had a slow start to his third professional season and has 13 receptions for 98 yards in five games. Herndon, however, is remaining positive as the team enters its Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins, who play on the same field as the University of Miami, Herndon's alma mater. He has 6 catches for 92 yards (15.3 avg) in two career games against the Dolphins.

"For me, personally, lock in some more, detail every assignment, go out there and play free," he said. Herndon added: "I just want to do my job whatever that is, whatever it looks like. Whether it's blocking more, pass pro, I don't try to focus on when is it going to be me? I do whatever is asked of me and try to execute to the best of my ability."

Gase believes Herndon could be close to a breakout performance.

"Whatever happens on the previous play, whether it's good or bad, let's move on to the next one. Just keep trying to get him in the mode of playing as fast as he possibly can play, not overthinking, not worrying about what the end result is going to be. Just play fast, run fast, do what you've done. … I feel like this is one of those things where if he just gets that one play where he gets going, I think that could be a good snowball effect for him."

South Florida Heat
Last week's schedule change pushed the Jets' trip to South Florida up from early November to mid-October, which means the players have to prepare to play in the heat. Sunday's forecast for Miami Gardens is 85 degrees with 77% humidity and scattered thunderstorms.

"Coach Gase coached down there for quite awhile and he's already warned us about the possible humidity down there," TE Ryan Griffin said. "It got to us a little bit last year, so guys are doing the best to hydrate up and get ready to go. We're just looking forward to another opportunity to get a win."

QB Joe Flacco added: "Played down there a few times and definitely know a little bit about getting ready for the heat, doing all those things and I think if we prepare right and hydrate right. Then we're in good shape and then we can be the team that you know tries to wear the other team out, even though we're coming down there only one time a year."

