Jets Win Two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

Internal Content Team Earns Top Honors for Emmy Award-Winning One Jets Drive Series and the 'Making of the Uniform' Documentary

Aug 13, 2020 at 07:59 AM
081320-cynopsis-thumb

The Jets' internal content team, Jets 360, has won two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.

The team collected victories in the categories of Webisode Series for the Emmy Award-winning One Jets Drive docuseries and Spot (Over 30 Seconds) Local for the "Making of the Uniform" documentary.

The award winners were announced digitally on Wednesday.

The multi-platform One Jets Drive series provided fans with a deeper understanding of the organization and a stronger connection to the team through 14 episodes in 2019. Providing an all-access look at the organization's offseason preparation, the highs and lows the team endured this season and culminating with a look at the team's future, One Jets Drive garnered 16 million aggregate views across the team's social and digital media platforms last year.

The "Making of the Uniform" documentary included interviews with several key executives from the Jets, including Chairman & CEO Christopher Johnson – and other key stakeholders from Nike and the NFL. By doing so, the team was able to provide a holistic perspective on the inspiration behind the actual design and discuss the detail of the final product. The "Making Of" video, combined with other traditional and digital media utilized for the uniform launch campaign, generated a reach of more than one billion impressions.

The team also garnered honorable mention recognition in the following categories: Sports Branding Campaign - Network for the Uniform Launch Campaign and Overall Social Media Excellence for a Campaign for the Uniform Launch Campaign.

See the full list of the Cynopsis Sports Media Award winners here.

Related Content

Without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley, Jets DC Gregg Williams Says It's Next Man Up
news

Without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley, Jets DC Gregg Williams Says It's Next Man Up

Jets DC: Multiple Safety Packages Are Ready to Go with Marcus Maye, Bradley McDougald and Ashtyn Davis
S Marcus Maye: Despite Departures, Jets Defense 'Can Get the Job Done'
news

S Marcus Maye: Despite Departures, Jets Defense 'Can Get the Job Done'

Leader in the Deep Middle Says He's 'Feeling Good, Healthy, Ready to Hit the Ground' as Training Camp Begins
Coach Dennard Wilson 'Can't Wait' to See His CBs in Action
news

Coach Dennard Wilson 'Can't Wait' to See His CBs in Action

Brian Poole, Returnees Welcome Pierre Desir, Quincy Wilson & Bryce Hall into the Fold
Q&A with Jets OL Greg Van Roten: On Growing Up On Long Island and More
news

Q&A with Jets OL Greg Van Roten: On Growing Up On Long Island and More

Jets Newcomer Talks Jobs as a High Schooler and Gameday Rituals
Fullback Stacey Tutt makes a rush during the Jets 13-11 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on August 30, 2007 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.0100.
news

Where Are They Now: Stacy Tutt

Catch Up with the Undrafted Jets Legend from Richmond
Jets RB Ready to Show This Is the Best Le'Veon Bell Who's Ever Played
news

Jets RB Ready to Show This Is the Best Le'Veon Bell Who's Ever Played

Sam Darnold: So Many Different Ways Bell Can Help Jets Win Games
Jets Take 'a Good First Step' as NFL Season Approaches
news

Jets Take 'a Good First Step' as NFL Season Approaches

HC Adam Gase, QB Sam Darnold Say Green & White Happy to Be Back on Field
Jets OL Alex Lewis Ready for Challenges of Unusual NFL Season
news

Jets OL Alex Lewis Ready for Challenges of Unusual NFL Season

Veteran Guard Refers to Mekhi Becton as 'The Great Wall of Green'
Greg Van Roten: Jets O-Line Can Ace This Year's Chemistry Exam
news

Greg Van Roten: Jets O-Line Can Ace This Year's Chemistry Exam

Well-Traveled Guard Says Playing for His Hometown Team 'Is a Dream Come True'
Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Not Taking Anything for Granted
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Not Taking Anything for Granted

One of Sam Darnold's Favorite Targets Is Ready For His Return
What Will Be Different About Le'Veon Bell's Second Year with the Jets?
news

What Will Be Different About Le'Veon Bell's Second Year with the Jets?

Adam Gase Said RB Is 'Extemely Motivated' and in 'Phenomenal Shape'

Advertising