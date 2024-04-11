Jets Capture 4 Cynopsis Awards, Including Best Fan New Experience

The Jets Events & Operations team, the Finance and Analytics Department and the internal content group, 1JD Entertainment, were honored as winners of the 2024 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards in an event on Thursday at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 in Manhattan. In total, the Jets organization was nominated in eight categories.

Activation at Live Event

The prospect of hosting three nationally televised night games at MetLife Stadium caused a light bulb to go off among the organization's events & operations team. That led to a multi-faceted "Get in Before It Begins" campaign to attract thousands of fans of the Green & White to wrap up their tailgate parties early and get into the stadium for a series of events.

Those new and novel game day experiences that got the parties started inside a throbbing MetLife early included a LED wristband light show, fireworks and a laser light show to accompany player introductions as the lights at MetLife were turned down low to enhance the overall experience.

Best Expansion of Team Marketing Outside North America

During his tenure as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jets chairman Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson IV had a sense that the American brand of football was beginning to break through the stranglehold of that popular other form of football in Britain. And while the NFL has long played regular-season games in London, among other international locations, a big part of the population -- girls -- was left out when it came to participation.

That, however, ended last year when the Jets (in partnership with the Chicago Bears) launched the first United Kingdom NFL Flag League for boys and girls. In its first season, the league, for 12-to-14 years old, comprised 12 teams split into two conferences.