Jets Will Pick No. 11 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Jets finished their 2019 schedule with a 13-6 win over the Bills, improving to 7-9 overall, and they own the 11th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jets fell to No. 11 by virtue of their victory and the Browns' 33-23 loss to the Bengals. They are one of six teams with a 7-9 record, but their .473 strength of schedule is the weakest of the group. The other teams that finished 7-9 were Oakland (.482), Indianapolis (.492), Tampa Bay (.500), Denver (.510) and Atlanta (.545).

The Bengals had a league-worst 2-14 record and have the No. 1 overall pick. They're followed by the Redskins (3-13), the Lions (3-12-1) and the Giants (4-12). The Dolphins, the Chargers and the Panthers all finished 5-11 and their draft positions were sorted by strength of schedule. The Cardinals (5-10-1), the Jaguars (6-10) and the Browns (6-10) round out the top 10.

The Jets have never selected at No. 11 overall in the NFL or NFL-AFL combined drafts, but they had the 11th spot twice in the AFL Draft. They traded away their pick to Denver in 1963 and took T Lloyd Voss at 11 in 1964, but Voss never played for the Jets.