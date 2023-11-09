Jets DL Will McDonald Will Seek Out Raiders DE Maxx Crosby for Advice

Jets rookie Will McDonald IV is the newbie in the room occupied by the team's deep and relentless defensive linemen.

"All of them take me up under their wing and make sure I'm doing what I should be doing," McDonald said. "We hang out and I definitely feel like a brother. It's one big family we got in there. I give them credit for where I am today."

The 24-year-old native of Pewaukee, WI, was the Jets' top draft pick this past April (No. 15 overall) out of Iowa State. As a sophomore he set a school record with 10.5 sacks (and tied for the national lead), and then broke his own record with 11.5 the next season. Along the way, McDonald gained wide recognition across social media for his "hobby" of jumping over cars.

"Just part of my ability to do wild things," McDonald said.

With the Jets' D-line helping to drive a stout defense that has hounded a slew of elite NFL quarterbacks (Justin Herbert, 65.4 passer rating, his worst of 2023; Jalen Hurts, 59.5, his worst; Patrick Mahomes, 63.6, his second-worst; and Josh Allen, 62.7, his worst), McDonald has had to mostly bide his time. He has played in seven games (taking 75 total snaps on defense, 16%; and 68 snaps, 33% on special teams) and this past Monday night he notched his first sack, actually half a sack, in the third quarter in the loss to the Chargers.

Coming from the left end, McDonald tried to power his way past RT Trey Pipkins, but, met with resistance, used his favored spin move to get past Pipkins before zeroing in on Herbert, who was trying to escape the pocket. McDonald knocked the ball loose, but Herbert was able to cover it when Micheal Clemons failed to pick up the ball.

"I didn't even know I got the sack, I thought it was Solly [Solomon Thomas, who shared the sack]," McDonald Said. "I was coming back and saw Solly getting him down. I didn't know the ball came out. I was there celebrating with Solly. It was a happy moment for me. My first sack in college was a fumble, so it's special for me."