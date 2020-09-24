Jets Will Be Challenged By Colts' No. 1-Ranked Defense 

Sam Darnold had a stark and pointed answer to a question on Thursday: What can the Jets do to succeed in the red zone?

"Execute," Darnold said. "Execute and do our jobs."

That is always a challenge in the NFL, and for the Jets (0-2) that challenge will not get any easier in Week 3 against Indianapolis (1-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts' defense is a puzzle that Darnold and the Jets must solve. After two games, the Colts' defense has limited the opposition to 94 plays while QB Phillip Rivers and the offense have run 136. It's clear that the Colts defense knows how to do its job and get off the field.

"These guys, they haven't had to play a lot of plays," Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said on Thursday. "Their offense has held onto ball [average drives of almost 4 minutes] and they've done good job getting off the field [opponents' drives averaging 2:32]. They are really good up front, their linebacking corps is as fast as we're going to play. They know their defense. They have a lot of same guys from 2018. [DeForest] Buckner makes their defense dangerous."

Through two games (a Week 1 loss at Jacksonville and a Week 2 win against Minnesota), Indianapolis is ranked No. 1 in total defense allowing 208 yards a game and No. 1 in passing defense allowing 122.5 yards a game. Conversely, the Jets offense, which has been bothered by injuries in the backfield and at wide receiver (and now on the offensive line), is near the bottom of the league in the critical categories of total offense, passing offense, rushing offense and scoring offense.