Jets Wide Receiver Corey Davis: 'We're Ready'

Back for a second day of practice on Wednesday after the bye week, the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver Corey Davis did his best to not sound like he was on a repeat loop. That said, his message came through loud and clear.

"We're ready ... we're ready," Davis told reporters during a midweek press conference ahead of Sunday's game at New England (2-4). "I don't want to say too much but ... we're ready. That's my train of thought."

After a week off from the NFL wars and several days away from the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, he asserted that the break -- albeit after only five games -- was needed by rookie QB Zach Wilson, et. al.

"I think it helped him [Wilson] a lot, really the whole team," Davis said. "It was good to step away, kind of refresh and regroup. It was definitely needed. It was an early bye, but we needed it and guys have come back hyped up. We're ready for this week."

For the Jets (1-4), it's an early end to the annual two-game division rivalry with the Patriots after the Green & White's 25-6 loss to New England in the home opener on Sept. 19. To a man, the Jets assert that the final score was not an indication of their play in the game, which featured four costly turnovers that hampered the Jets' ability to stay viable in the game.